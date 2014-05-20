Nagpur, May 20 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) suffered heavily on lack of demand from local millers amid increased supply from producing regions. Easy condition on NCDEX in gram, fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh pulses and healthy supply overseas tuar supply also affected prices in weak trading activity, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram Kabuli reported down in open market in absence of buyers amid increased supply from producing regions. TUAR * Tuar varieties firmed up again in open market on good marriage season demand from local traders amid tight supply from millers. Sharp rise in overseas tuar prices because of strong rally in Indian rupee against dollar also boosted prices. * Moong mogar bold and medium varieties zoomed up again on renewed demand from local traders amid thin arrival from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,100-4,300, Tuar dal - 6,300-6,500, Udid at 6,100-6,500, Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,200-7,700, Moong - 8,500-8,700, Moong Mogar (clean) 10,000-10,800, Gram - 2,400-2,600, Gram Super best bold - 3,300-3,600 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,300-2,500 2,330-2,620 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,800-4,400 3,900-4,400 Moong Auction n.a. 5,200-5,500 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 3,800-4,000 3,800-4,000 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,650-3,750 3,650-3,750 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,300-3,450 3,300-3,450 Desi gram Raw 2,600-2,700 2,600-2,700 Gram Filter new 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Gram Kabuli 8,500-10,500 8,700-10,600 Gram Pink 7,700-8,100 7,700-8,100 Tuar Fataka Best 6,600-6,800 6,500-7,000 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,400-6,500 6,300-6,700 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,900-6,100 5,800-6,000 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,500-5,800 5,400-5,700 Tuar Gavarani 4,500-4,600 4,450-4,550 Tuar Karnataka 4,650-4,750 4,600-4,700 Tuar Black 7,800-8,000 7,700-7,900 Masoor dal best 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Masoor dal medium 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 9,700-10,200 9,500-10,000 Moong Mogar Medium best 9,000-9,600 8,900-9,400 Moong dal super best 9,200-9,600 9,200-9,600 Moong dal Chilka 9,000-9,400 9,000-9,400 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,000-9,100 8,000-9,100 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 7,700-8,000 7,700-8,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,300-7,100 6,300-7,100 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,300-5,600 5,300-5,600 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,700-6,000 4,700-6,000 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,050-3,150 3,050-3,150 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,200 4,700-5,200 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,600 1,200-1,600 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,300 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,100 2,800-3,100 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,700 2,200-2,700 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,100-1,400 1,100-1,400 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,700-2,000 1,700-2,000 Rice BPT new(100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,900 2,700-2,900 Rice BPT old (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,800 2,700-2,800 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,450 2,300-2,450 Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,600 3,300-3,600 Rice HMT old (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,700 3,500-3,700 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,300-5,200 4,300-5,200 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-13,500 10,000-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-9,500 7,000-9,500 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,000 5,600-6,000 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,600 5,100-5,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 41.9 degree Celsius (107.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 28.8 degree Celsius (83.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.3 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 43 and 28 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)