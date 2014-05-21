Nagpur, May 21 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) reported higher on increased buying support from local millers amid weak supply
from producing regions because of unseasonal rains in parts of Vidarbha. Fresh rise on NCDEX and
upward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses also boosted sentiment, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties shot up in open market on good demand from local traders amid weak
supply because of heavy unseasonal rains since past three days.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply
position.
* Masoor and Moong varieties recovered strongly again on increased buying support from
local traders amid weak arrival from producing belts. Unseasonal rains which lashed
Vidarbha since past few days activated stockists.
* In Akola, Tuar - 4,100-4,300, Tuar dal - 6,300-6,500, Udid at 6,100-6,500,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,200-7,700, Moong - 8,800-9,000, Moong Mogar
(clean) 10,300-11,000, Gram - 2,400-2,600, Gram Super best bold - 3,300-3,600
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,300-2,610 2,300-2,500
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 3,850-4,525 3,800-4,460
Moong Auction n.a. 5,200-5,500
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 4,000-4,200 3,800-4,000
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 3,850-3,950 3,650-3,750
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,500-3,650 3,300-3,450
Desi gram Raw 2,800-2,900 2,600-2,700
Gram Filter new 3,200-3,400 3,000-3,200
Gram Kabuli 8,500-10,500 8,500-10,500
Gram Pink 7,700-8,100 7,700-8,100
Tuar Fataka Best 6,600-6,800 6,500-7,000
Tuar Fataka Medium 6,400-6,500 6,300-6,700
Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,900-6,100 5,800-6,000
Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,500-5,800 5,400-5,700
Tuar Gavarani 4,500-4,600 4,450-4,550
Tuar Karnataka 4,650-4,750 4,600-4,700
Tuar Black 7,800-8,000 7,700-7,900
Masoor dal best 6,400-6,400 6,000-6,200
Masoor dal medium 6,000-6,200 5,800-6,000
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 10,000-10,500 9,700-10,200
Moong Mogar Medium best 9,600-10,200 9,300-9,900
Moong dal super best 9,500-9,900 9,200-9,600
Moong dal Chilka 9,300-9,700 9,000-9,400
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 8,000-9,100 8,000-9,100
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 7,700-8,000 7,700-8,000
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,300-7,100 6,300-7,100
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,300-5,600 5,300-5,600
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,700-6,000 4,700-6,000
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,050-3,150 3,050-3,150
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,200 4,700-5,200
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,600 1,200-1,600
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,300
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,100 2,800-3,100
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,700 2,200-2,700
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,100-1,400 1,100-1,400
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,700-2,000 1,700-2,000
Rice BPT new(100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,900 2,700-2,900
Rice BPT old (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,800 2,700-2,800
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,450 2,300-2,450
Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,600 3,300-3,600
Rice HMT old (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,700 3,500-3,700
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,300-5,200 4,300-5,200
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-13,500 10,000-13,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-9,500 7,000-9,500
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,000 5,600-6,000
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,600 5,100-5,600
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 42.0 degree Celsius (107.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.6 degree Celsius (74.5 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 6.2 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 41 and 25
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)