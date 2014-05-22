Nagpur, May 22 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local millers amid poor quality arrival. Easy condition on NCDEX in gram, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses and increased overseas supply also pushed down prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. TUAR * Tuar Karnataka reported down in open market in absence of buying amid good supply from producing belts. * Moong Mogar bold recovered further on good demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. * Udid varieties shot up in open market here on increased demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing belts. Poor crop reports because of unseasonal rains also activated stockists. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,100-4,300, Tuar dal - 6,300-6,500, Udid at 6,100-6,500, Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,200-7,700, Moong - 8,800-9,000, Moong Mogar (clean) 10,300-11,000, Gram - 2,400-2,600, Gram Super best bold - 3,300-3,600 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,300-2,590 2,300-2,640 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,800-4,345 3,800-4,520 Moong Auction n.a. 5,200-5,500 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,850-3,950 3,850-3,950 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,500-3,650 3,500-3,650 Desi gram Raw 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900 Gram Filter new 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Gram Kabuli 8,500-10,500 8,500-10,500 Gram Pink 7,700-8,100 7,700-8,100 Tuar Fataka Best 6,600-6,800 6,600-6,800 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,900-6,100 5,900-6,100 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800 Tuar Gavarani 4,500-4,600 4,500-4,600 Tuar Karnataka 4,600-4,700 4,650-4,750 Tuar Black 7,800-8,000 7,800-8,000 Masoor dal best 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400 Masoor dal medium 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,200-10,800 10,000-10,500 Moong Mogar Medium best 9,600-10,200 9,600-10,200 Moong dal super best 9,500-9,900 9,500-9,900 Moong dal Chilka 9,300-9,700 9,300-9,700 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,000-9,100 8,000-9,100 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,200-8,500 7,700-8,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,800-7,600 6,300-7,100 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,700-6,000 5,300-5,600 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,700-6,000 4,700-6,000 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,050-3,150 3,050-3,150 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,200 4,700-5,200 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,600 1,200-1,600 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,300 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,100 2,800-3,100 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,700 2,200-2,700 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,100-1,400 1,100-1,400 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,700-2,000 1,700-2,000 Rice BPT new(100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,900 2,700-2,900 Rice BPT old (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,800 2,700-2,800 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,450 2,300-2,450 Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,600 3,300-3,600 Rice HMT old (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,700 3,500-3,700 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,300-5,200 4,300-5,200 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-13,500 10,000-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-9,500 7,000-9,500 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,000 5,600-6,000 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,600 5,100-5,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 42.9 degree Celsius (109.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 25.2 degree Celsius (77.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.0 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 44 and 27 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)