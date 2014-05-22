Nagpur, May 22 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local millers amid poor quality
arrival. Easy condition on NCDEX in gram, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses and increased
overseas supply also pushed down prices, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor in thin trading
activity.
TUAR
* Tuar Karnataka reported down in open market in absence of buying amid good supply
from producing belts.
* Moong Mogar bold recovered further on good demand from local traders amid weak
supply from producing regions.
* Udid varieties shot up in open market here on increased demand from local traders
amid tight supply from producing belts. Poor crop reports because of unseasonal
rains also activated stockists.
* In Akola, Tuar - 4,100-4,300, Tuar dal - 6,300-6,500, Udid at 6,100-6,500,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,200-7,700, Moong - 8,800-9,000, Moong Mogar
(clean) 10,300-11,000, Gram - 2,400-2,600, Gram Super best bold - 3,300-3,600
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,300-2,590 2,300-2,640
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 3,800-4,345 3,800-4,520
Moong Auction n.a. 5,200-5,500
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 3,850-3,950 3,850-3,950
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,500-3,650 3,500-3,650
Desi gram Raw 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900
Gram Filter new 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400
Gram Kabuli 8,500-10,500 8,500-10,500
Gram Pink 7,700-8,100 7,700-8,100
Tuar Fataka Best 6,600-6,800 6,600-6,800
Tuar Fataka Medium 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500
Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,900-6,100 5,900-6,100
Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800
Tuar Gavarani 4,500-4,600 4,500-4,600
Tuar Karnataka 4,600-4,700 4,650-4,750
Tuar Black 7,800-8,000 7,800-8,000
Masoor dal best 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400
Masoor dal medium 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 10,200-10,800 10,000-10,500
Moong Mogar Medium best 9,600-10,200 9,600-10,200
Moong dal super best 9,500-9,900 9,500-9,900
Moong dal Chilka 9,300-9,700 9,300-9,700
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 8,000-9,100 8,000-9,100
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,200-8,500 7,700-8,000
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,800-7,600 6,300-7,100
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,700-6,000 5,300-5,600
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,700-6,000 4,700-6,000
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,050-3,150 3,050-3,150
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,200 4,700-5,200
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,600 1,200-1,600
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,300
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,100 2,800-3,100
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,700 2,200-2,700
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,100-1,400 1,100-1,400
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,700-2,000 1,700-2,000
Rice BPT new(100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,900 2,700-2,900
Rice BPT old (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,800 2,700-2,800
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,450 2,300-2,450
Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,600 3,300-3,600
Rice HMT old (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,700 3,500-3,700
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,300-5,200 4,300-5,200
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-13,500 10,000-13,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-9,500 7,000-9,500
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,000 5,600-6,000
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,600 5,100-5,600
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 42.9 degree Celsius (109.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
25.2 degree Celsius (77.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 0.0 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 44 and 27
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)