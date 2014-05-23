Nagpur, May 23 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down here on poor buying support from local millers amid good supply from producing regions. Fresh fall on NCDEX and weak trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses also pulled down prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram raw recovered in open market here on increased demand from local traders. Renewed enquiries from South-based traders also boosted prices. TUAR * Tuar Karnataka reported down in open market in absence of buying amid good supply from producing belts. * Watana white and watana green quoted strong on increased demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. Weak production reports because of unseasonal rains also pushed up prices. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,100-4,300, Tuar dal - 6,300-6,500, Udid at 6,100-6,500, Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,200-7,700, Moong - 8,800-9,000, Moong Mogar (clean) 10,300-11,000, Gram - 2,400-2,600, Gram Super best bold - 3,300-3,600 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,640 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,900-4,210 3,900-4,315 Moong Auction n.a. 5,200-5,500 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,850-3,950 3,850-3,950 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,500-3,650 3,500-3,650 Desi gram Raw 2,850-2,950 2,800-2,900 Gram Filter new 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Gram Kabuli 8,500-10,500 8,500-10,500 Gram Pink 7,700-8,100 7,700-8,100 Tuar Fataka Best 6,600-6,800 6,600-6,800 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,900-6,100 5,900-6,100 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800 Tuar Gavarani 4,500-4,600 4,500-4,600 Tuar Karnataka 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Tuar Black 7,800-8,000 7,800-8,000 Masoor dal best 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400 Masoor dal medium 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,200-10,800 10,200-10,800 Moong Mogar Medium best 9,600-10,200 9,600-10,200 Moong dal super best 9,500-9,900 9,500-9,900 Moong dal Chilka 9,300-9,700 9,300-9,700 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,000-9,100 8,000-9,100 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,200-8,500 8,200-8,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,800-7,600 6,800-7,600 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,700-6,000 5,700-6,000 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,700-6,000 4,700-6,000 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,050-3,150 3,050-3,150 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,600 3,300-3,400 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,300 4,700-5,200 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,600 1,200-1,600 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,300 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,100 2,800-3,100 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,700 2,200-2,700 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,100-1,400 1,100-1,400 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,700-2,000 1,700-2,000 Rice BPT new(100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,900 2,700-2,900 Rice BPT old (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,700-2,800 2,700-2,800 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,450 2,300-2,450 Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,600 3,300-3,600 Rice HMT old (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,700 3,500-3,700 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,300-5,200 4,300-5,200 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-13,500 10,000-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-9,500 7,000-9,500 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,000 5,600-6,000 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,600 5,100-5,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 44.2 degree Celsius (111.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 27.5 degree Celsius (81.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.0 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 44 and 28 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)