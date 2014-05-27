Nagpur, May 27 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) reported down on lack of demand from local millers. Sharp fall on NCDEX in
gram, good overseas arrival and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses also affected prices,
according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram mill quality and desi gram raw showed weak tendency in open market here in
absence of buyers amid ample supply from producing regions.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply
position.
* Udid varieties moved down sharply in open market here on lack of demand from local
traders amid good supply from producing regions.
* Rice varieties zoomed up in open market on good marriage season demand from local
traders amid thin supply from producing regions like Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.
Rice drop damage reports because of unseasonal rains also activated stockists.
* In Akola, Tuar - 4,100-4,300, Tuar dal - 6,300-6,500, Udid at 6,100-6,500,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,200-7,700, Moong - 8,200-8,400, Moong Mogar
(clean) 9,500-10,200, Gram - 2,400-2,600, Gram Super best bold - 3,300-3,600
for 100 kg.
* Wheat and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity,
according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,280-2,600 2,300-2,650
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 3,800-4,240 3,800-4,335
Moong Auction n.a. 5,200-5,500
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 3,850-3,950 3,850-3,950
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,650
Desi gram Raw 2,800-2,900 2,850-2,950
Gram Filter new 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400
Gram Kabuli 8,500-10,500 8,500-10,500
Gram Pink 7,700-8,100 7,700-8,100
Tuar Fataka Best 6,500-6,700 6,500-6,700
Tuar Fataka Medium 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400
Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000
Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,400-5,700 5,400-5,700
Tuar Gavarani 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500
Tuar Karnataka 4,450-4,550 4,450-4,550
Tuar Black 7,800-8,000 7,800-8,000
Masoor dal best 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400
Masoor dal medium 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 9,800-10,400 9,800-10,400
Moong Mogar Medium best 9,200-9,700 9,200-9,700
Moong dal super best 9,200-9,600 9,200-9,600
Moong dal Chilka 9,000-9,400 9,000-9,400
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 8,000-9,100 8,000-9,100
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-8,200 8,200-8,500
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,600-7,400 6,800-7,600
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,700-6,000
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,700-6,000 4,700-6,000
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,050-3,150 3,050-3,150
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,300 4,800-5,300
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,600 1,200-1,600
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,150 2,000-2,150
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,700 2,200-2,700
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,100-1,400 1,100-1,400
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,700-2,000 1,700-2,000
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,200-3,600
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,700-1,850
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 2,700-2,800
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,000 3,500-3,700
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,300 4,200-5,100
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,400-13,900 10,000-13,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,300-10,000 7,000-9,500
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,300-5,500
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 39.5 degree Celsius (103.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
25.2 degree Celsius (77.4 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 0.0 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum
and Minimum temperature likely to be around 41 and 26 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)