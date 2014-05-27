Nagpur, May 27 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on lack of demand from local millers. Sharp fall on NCDEX in gram, good overseas arrival and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses also affected prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram mill quality and desi gram raw showed weak tendency in open market here in absence of buyers amid ample supply from producing regions. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply position. * Udid varieties moved down sharply in open market here on lack of demand from local traders amid good supply from producing regions. * Rice varieties zoomed up in open market on good marriage season demand from local traders amid thin supply from producing regions like Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. Rice drop damage reports because of unseasonal rains also activated stockists. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,100-4,300, Tuar dal - 6,300-6,500, Udid at 6,100-6,500, Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,200-7,700, Moong - 8,200-8,400, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,500-10,200, Gram - 2,400-2,600, Gram Super best bold - 3,300-3,600 for 100 kg. * Wheat and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,280-2,600 2,300-2,650 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,800-4,240 3,800-4,335 Moong Auction n.a. 5,200-5,500 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,850-3,950 3,850-3,950 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,650 Desi gram Raw 2,800-2,900 2,850-2,950 Gram Filter new 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Gram Kabuli 8,500-10,500 8,500-10,500 Gram Pink 7,700-8,100 7,700-8,100 Tuar Fataka Best 6,500-6,700 6,500-6,700 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,400-5,700 5,400-5,700 Tuar Gavarani 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500 Tuar Karnataka 4,450-4,550 4,450-4,550 Tuar Black 7,800-8,000 7,800-8,000 Masoor dal best 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400 Masoor dal medium 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 9,800-10,400 9,800-10,400 Moong Mogar Medium best 9,200-9,700 9,200-9,700 Moong dal super best 9,200-9,600 9,200-9,600 Moong dal Chilka 9,000-9,400 9,000-9,400 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,000-9,100 8,000-9,100 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-8,200 8,200-8,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,600-7,400 6,800-7,600 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,700-6,000 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,700-6,000 4,700-6,000 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,050-3,150 3,050-3,150 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,300 4,800-5,300 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,600 1,200-1,600 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,150 2,000-2,150 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,700 2,200-2,700 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,100-1,400 1,100-1,400 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,700-2,000 1,700-2,000 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,200-3,600 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,700-1,850 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 2,700-2,800 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,000 3,500-3,700 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,300 4,200-5,100 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,400-13,900 10,000-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,300-10,000 7,000-9,500 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,300-5,500 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 39.5 degree Celsius (103.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 25.2 degree Celsius (77.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.0 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 41 and 26 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)