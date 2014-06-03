Nagpur, June 3 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on poor buying support from local millers. Increased supply from producing regions, weak trend in on NCDEX and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh pulses also pushed down prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties reported down in open market on lack of buying support from local traders amid healthy supply from millers. TUAR * Tuar black suffered heavily in open market here on poor demand from local traders amid increased supply from producing belts. * Udid varieties zoomed up in open market on good demand from local traders amid thin supply from producing regions. Reports about weak production also activated stockists. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,100-4,300, Tuar dal - 6,300-6,500, Udid at 6,500-6,800, Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,600-8,100, Moong - 8,000-8,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,200-10,000, Gram - 2,400-2,600, Gram Super best bold - 3,300-3,600 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,290-2,550 2,320-2,610 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,800-4,100 3,800-4,200 Moong Auction n.a. 5,200-5,500 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 3,850-4,000 4,000-4,200 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,500-3,700 3,850-3,950 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,300-3,400 3,500-3,600 Desi gram Raw 2,600-2,700 2,700-2,800 Gram Filter new 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Gram Kabuli 8,500-10,500 8,500-10,500 Gram Pink 7,700-8,100 7,700-8,100 Tuar Fataka Best 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Tuar Fataka Medium 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,700-5,900 5,700-5,900 Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,300-5,600 5,300-5,600 Tuar Gavarani 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Tuar Karnataka 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Tuar Black 7,600-7,900 7,800-8,000 Masoor dal best 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400 Masoor dal medium 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 9,600-10,200 9,600-10,200 Moong Mogar Medium best 8,900-9,400 8,900-9,400 Moong dal super best 9,000-9,400 9,000-9,400 Moong dal Chilka 8,800-9,200 8,800-9,200 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,000-9,100 8,000-9,100 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,200-8,500 8,000-8,200 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,800-7,600 6,600-7,400 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,700-6,000 5,500-5,800 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,700-6,000 4,700-6,000 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,050-3,150 3,050-3,150 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,350-3,450 3,350-3,450 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,700 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,400 4,900-5,400 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,600 1,200-1,600 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,600 1,300-1,600 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,150 2,000-2,150 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,700 2,200-2,700 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,100-1,400 1,100-1,400 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,700-2,000 1,700-2,000 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,100 3,800-4,100 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,400 4,600-5,400 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,400-13,900 10,400-13,900 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,300-10,000 7,300-10,500 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 44.6 degree Celsius (112.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 26.9 degree Celsius (80.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.0 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 44 and 27 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)