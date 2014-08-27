Nagpur, Aug 27 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down on lack of demand from local millers amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition on NCDEX, weak trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level also pushed down prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties showed upward tendency in open market on good festival season demand from local traders amid tight supply from millers. TUAR * Tuar varieties recovered strongly in open market on increased seasonal buying support from local traders. Restricted overseas arrival and weak monsoon in this season also activated stockists. * Major rice varieties recovered in open market on buying support from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions like Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. * In Akola, Tuar - 5,000-5,200, Tuar dal - 6,900-7,100, Udid at 7,200-7,300, Udid Mogar (clean) - 8,000-8,500, Moong - 7,200-7,600, Moong Mogar (clean) 8,700-9,400, Gram - 2,700-2,900, Gram Super best bold - 3,800-4,000 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,260-3,150 2,340-3,245 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 4,360-4,570 Moong Auction n.a. 5,200-5,500 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,000-4,200 3,900-4,200 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,700-3,850 3,600-3,800 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,600-3,650 3,550-3,650 Desi gram Raw 3,100-3,200 3,000-3,050 Gram Filter new 3,600-3,800 3,500-3,750 Gram Kabuli 8,000-9,500 8,000-9,500 Gram Pink 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400 Tuar Fataka Best 7,500-7,700 7,400-7,600 Tuar Fataka Medium 7,100-7,200 7,000-7,100 Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,700-7,000 6,400-6,900 Tuar Dal Medium phod 6,400-6,700 6,200-6,400 Tuar Gavarani 5,300-5,350 5,250-5,350 Tuar Karnataka 5,500-5,700 5,400-5,700 Tuar Black 8,100-8,400 8,100-8,400 Masoor dal best 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Masoor dal medium 6,100-6,250 6,100-6,250 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 9,500-10,000 9,500-10,000 Moong Mogar Medium best 8,800-9,200 8,800-9,200 Moong dal super best 7,800-8,000 7,800-8,000 Moong dal Chilka 7,700-7,900 7,700-7,900 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,000-9,000 8,000-9,000 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,500-8,800 8,500-8,800 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,400-7,800 7,400-7,800 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,600 5,600-6,600 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,200-5,000 4,200-5,000 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,850-3,000 2,800-2,950 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,500 3,250-3,500 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,300 4,900-5,300 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,450 2,100-2,450 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,000 1,850-2,000 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,350 1,950-2,350 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,850-3,350 2,800-3,200 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,850 1,600-1,800 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,350-2,650 2,300-2,600 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,000 3,700-4,000 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,450 4,600-5,400 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,500-13,500 10,500-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,300-10,000 7,300-10,000 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,300-5,600 5,200-5,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.6 degree Celsius (92.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.1 degree Celsius (75.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - nil, lowest - nil. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)