Nagpur, Aug 28 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) declined sharply on poor buying support from local millers amid increased supply from producing belts. Fresh fall on NCDEX, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses and poor quality arrival also affected prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram recovered further in open market on good festival season demand from local traders. Reported demand from South-based traders also jacked up prices. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. * Lakhodi dal and watana dal firmed up in open market on increased festival season demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar - 5,000-5,200, Tuar dal - 6,900-7,100, Udid at 7,200-7,300, Udid Mogar (clean) - 8,000-8,500, Moong - 7,200-7,600, Moong Mogar (clean) 8,700-9,400, Gram - 2,700-2,900, Gram Super best bold - 3,800-4,000 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,200-2,800 2,240-2,920 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 4,300-4,430 4,360-4,570 Moong Auction n.a. 5,200-5,500 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,700-3,850 3,700-3,850 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,600-3,650 3,600-3,650 Desi gram Raw 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200 Gram Filter new 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,800 Gram Kabuli 8,000-9,500 8,000-9,500 Gram Pink 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400 Tuar Fataka Best 7,500-7,700 7,500-7,700 Tuar Fataka Medium 7,100-7,200 7,100-7,200 Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,700-7,000 6,700-7,000 Tuar Dal Medium phod 6,400-6,700 6,400-6,700 Tuar Gavarani 5,300-5,350 5,300-5,350 Tuar Karnataka 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700 Tuar Black 8,100-8,400 8,100-8,400 Masoor dal best 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Masoor dal medium 6,100-6,250 6,100-6,250 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 9,500-10,000 9,500-10,000 Moong Mogar Medium best 8,800-9,200 8,800-9,200 Moong dal super best 7,800-8,000 7,800-8,000 Moong dal Chilka 7,700-7,900 7,700-7,900 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,000-9,000 8,000-9,000 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,500-8,800 8,500-8,800 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,400-7,800 7,400-7,800 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,600 5,600-6,600 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,000-5,000 4,000-5,000 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,800-3,100 2,800-2,950 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,350-3,500 3,250-3,500 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,300 4,900-5,300 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,450 2,100-2,450 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,000 1,850-2,000 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,350 1,950-2,350 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,850-3,350 2,850-3,250 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,850 1,650-1,850 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,350-2,650 2,350-2,650 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,000 3,800-4,000 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,450 4,600-5,450 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,500-13,500 10,500-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,300-10,000 7,300-10,000 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,300-5,600 5,300-5,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.1 degree Celsius (91.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.6 degree Celsius (74.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - nil, lowest - nil. Rainfall : 10.2 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN: Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in all over Vidarbha will be closed tomorrow, Friday, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.