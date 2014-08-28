Nagpur, Aug 28 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) declined sharply on poor buying support from local millers amid
increased supply from producing belts. Fresh fall on NCDEX, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh
pulses and poor quality arrival also affected prices, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Desi gram recovered further in open market on good festival season demand from local
traders. Reported demand from South-based traders also jacked up prices.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
* Lakhodi dal and watana dal firmed up in open market on increased festival season
demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions.
* In Akola, Tuar - 5,000-5,200, Tuar dal - 6,900-7,100, Udid at 7,200-7,300,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 8,000-8,500, Moong - 7,200-7,600, Moong Mogar
(clean) 8,700-9,400, Gram - 2,700-2,900, Gram Super best bold - 3,800-4,000
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading
activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,200-2,800 2,240-2,920
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 4,300-4,430 4,360-4,570
Moong Auction n.a. 5,200-5,500
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 3,700-3,850 3,700-3,850
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,600-3,650 3,600-3,650
Desi gram Raw 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200
Gram Filter new 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,800
Gram Kabuli 8,000-9,500 8,000-9,500
Gram Pink 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400
Tuar Fataka Best 7,500-7,700 7,500-7,700
Tuar Fataka Medium 7,100-7,200 7,100-7,200
Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,700-7,000 6,700-7,000
Tuar Dal Medium phod 6,400-6,700 6,400-6,700
Tuar Gavarani 5,300-5,350 5,300-5,350
Tuar Karnataka 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700
Tuar Black 8,100-8,400 8,100-8,400
Masoor dal best 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500
Masoor dal medium 6,100-6,250 6,100-6,250
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 9,500-10,000 9,500-10,000
Moong Mogar Medium best 8,800-9,200 8,800-9,200
Moong dal super best 7,800-8,000 7,800-8,000
Moong dal Chilka 7,700-7,900 7,700-7,900
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 8,000-9,000 8,000-9,000
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,500-8,800 8,500-8,800
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,400-7,800 7,400-7,800
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,600 5,600-6,600
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,000-5,000 4,000-5,000
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,800-3,100 2,800-2,950
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,350-3,500 3,250-3,500
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,300 4,900-5,300
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,450 2,100-2,450
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,000 1,850-2,000
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,350 1,950-2,350
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,850-3,350 2,850-3,250
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,850 1,650-1,850
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,350-2,650 2,350-2,650
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,000 3,800-4,000
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,450 4,600-5,450
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,500-13,500 10,500-13,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,300-10,000 7,300-10,000
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,300-5,600 5,300-5,600
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.1 degree Celsius (91.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.6 degree Celsius (74.4 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - nil, lowest - nil.
Rainfall : 10.2 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 23
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
ATTN: Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in all over
Vidarbha will be closed tomorrow, Friday, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.