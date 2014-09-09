Nagpur, Sept 9 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down here on lack of buying support from local millers amid good arrival from producing regions. Easy condition on NCDEX and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses also pulled down prices here, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram prices showed weak tendency in open market here on poor buying support from local millers amid release of stock from stockists. TUAR * Tuar varieties reported a sharp fall in open market here on lack of demand from local traders amid good supply from producing belts. Reports about fresh overseas arrival also pulled down prices. * Masoor varieties zoomed up in open market on increased buying support from local traders. Low production estimates in this season also boosted prices. * In Akola, Tuar - 5,000-5,200, Tuar dal - 6,900-7,100, Udid at 7,200-7,300, Udid Mogar (clean) - 8,000-8,500, Moong - 7,200-7,600, Moong Mogar (clean) 8,700-9,400, Gram - 2,700-2,900, Gram Super best bold - 3,800-4,000 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,010-2,720 2,100-2,800 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 4,410-5,140 4,500-5,230 Moong Auction n.a. 5,200-5,500 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 3,900-4,200 4,000-4,250 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,900 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,500-3,600 3,650-3,725 Desi gram Raw 2,900-3,000 3,100-3,200 Gram Filter new 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,850 Gram Kabuli 8,000-9,500 8,000-9,500 Gram Pink 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400 Tuar Fataka Best 7,400-7,500 7,500-7,700 Tuar Fataka Medium 7,100-7,300 7,200-7,350 Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,700-6,900 6,800-7,000 Tuar Dal Medium phod 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,700 Tuar Gavarani 5,100-5,200 5,200-5,300 Tuar Karnataka 5,300-5,400 5,500-5,600 Tuar Black 8,200-8,500 8,200-8,500 Masoor dal best 6,600-6,700 6,400-6,500 Masoor dal medium 6,300-6,450 6,100-6,250 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 9,500-10,000 9,500-10,000 Moong Mogar Medium best 8,800-9,200 8,800-9,200 Moong dal super best 7,800-8,000 7,800-8,000 Moong dal Chilka 7,700-7,900 7,700-7,900 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,000-9,000 8,000-9,000 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,200-8,700 8,200-8,700 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,400-7,800 7,400-7,800 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,800-7,200 6,800-7,200 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,200-5,000 4,200-5,000 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,800-3,100 2,800-3,100 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,450 3,250-3,450 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,350 3,250-3,350 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,900 4,400-4,900 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,450 2,100-2,450 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,000 1,850-2,000 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,350 1,950-2,350 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,500 4,900-5,500 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,500-13,500 10,500-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,300-10,000 7,300-10,000 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,700 5,400-5,700 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.2 degree Celsius (87.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 21.8 degree Celsius (72.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 22 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)