Nagpur, Sept 10 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) zoomed up on increased buying support from local millers amid tight supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and reports about weak monsoon which affected standing crop also activated stockists, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram Kabuli recovered strongly in open market on increased festival season demand from local traders amid weak overseas supply. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market on subdued demand from local traders amid ample supply in ready position. * Moong varieties suffered heavily in open market on poor demand from local traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. * Udid varieties reported strong in open market on good seasonal demand from local traders amid thin supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar - 5,000-5,200, Tuar dal - 6,900-7,100, Udid at 7,200-7,300, Udid Mogar (clean) - 8,000-8,500, Moong - 7,200-7,600, Moong Mogar (clean) 8,700-9,400, Gram - 2,700-2,900, Gram Super best bold - 3,800-4,000 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,200-2,840 2,120-2,715 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 4,410-5,140 Moong Auction n.a. 5,200-5,500 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 3,900-4,200 3,900-4,200 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600 Desi gram Raw 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000 Gram Filter new 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,800 Gram Kabuli 8,200-9,700 8,000-9,500 Gram Pink 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400 Tuar Fataka Best 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500 Tuar Fataka Medium 7,100-7,300 7,100-7,300 Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,700-6,900 6,700-6,900 Tuar Dal Medium phod 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Tuar Gavarani 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200 Tuar Karnataka 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400 Tuar Black 8,200-8,500 8,200-8,500 Masoor dal best 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Masoor dal medium 6,300-6,450 6,300-6,450 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 9,000-10,000 9,200-10,000 Moong Mogar Medium best 8,500-8,800 8,800-9,000 Moong dal super best 7,800-7,900 7,800-8,000 Moong dal Chilka 7,700-7,900 7,700-7,900 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,000-9,000 8,000-9,000 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,500-8,800 8,200-8,700 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,400-8,000 7,400-7,800 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,900-7,300 6,800-7,200 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,200-5,000 4,200-5,000 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,800-3,100 2,800-3,100 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,450 3,250-3,450 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,350 3,250-3,350 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,900 4,400-4,900 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,450 2,100-2,450 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,000 1,850-2,000 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,350 1,950-2,350 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,500 4,900-5,500 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,500-13,500 10,500-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,300-10,000 7,300-10,000 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,700 5,400-5,700 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 25.3 degree Celsius (77.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.6 degree Celsius (72.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 96 per cent, lowest - 93 per cent Rainfall : 1.6 mm FORECAST: Cloudy sky. Rains may occur. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 25 and 22 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)