Nagpur, Sept 13 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committmee (APMC) firmed up again on increased demand from local millers amid thin supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and enquiries from South-based millers also pushed up prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. TUAR * Tuar gavarani and tuar Karnataka recovered in open market on good buying support from local traders amid restricted arrival from producing belts. * Rice HMT and rice Shriram reported higher in open market on good demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing belts like Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. * In Akola, Tuar - 5,000-5,200, Tuar dal - 6,900-7,100, Udid at 7,200-7,300, Udid Mogar (clean) - 8,000-8,500, Moong - 7,200-7,600, Moong Mogar (clean) 8,700-9,400, Gram - 2,700-2,900, Gram Super best bold - 3,800-4,000 for 100 kg. * Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,230-2,840 2,200-2,710 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 4,410-5,140 Moong Auction n.a. 5,200-5,500 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 3,900-4,200 3,900-4,200 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600 Desi gram Raw 2,850-2,950 2,850-2,950 Gram Filter new 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,800 Gram Kabuli 8,400-9,700 8,400-9,700 Gram Pink 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400 Tuar Fataka Best 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500 Tuar Fataka Medium 7,100-7,300 7,100-7,300 Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,700-6,900 6,700-6,900 Tuar Dal Medium phod 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Tuar Gavarani 5,200-5,300 5,150-5,250 Tuar Karnataka 5,350-5,450 5,300-5,400 Tuar Black 8,200-8,500 8,200-8,500 Masoor dal best 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Masoor dal medium 6,300-6,450 6,300-6,450 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 9,200-10,000 9,200-10,000 Moong Mogar Medium best 8,500-8,800 8,500-8,800 Moong dal super best 7,800-7,900 7,800-7,900 Moong dal Chilka 7,700-7,900 7,700-7,900 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,000-9,000 8,000-9,000 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,500-8,800 8,500-8,800 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,400-8,000 7,400-8,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,900-7,300 6,800-7,200 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,000-5,000 4,000-5,000 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,800-3,100 2,800-3,100 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,450 3,250-3,450 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,350 3,250-3,350 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,900 4,400-4,900 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,625-1,700 1,625-1,700 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,450 2,100-2,450 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,000 1,850-2,000 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,350 1,950-2,350 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,200 4,000-4,200 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,600 4,900-5,500 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,500-13,500 10,500-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,300-10,000 7,300-10,000 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,700 5,400-5,700 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.0 degree Celsius (89.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.4 degree Celsius (74.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 12.2 mm FORECAST: Cloudy sky. Rains may occur. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)