Nagpur, Sept 18 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) reported down on poor buying support from local millers amid high moisture
content arrival. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh and increased overseas supply also pushed down
prices in thin trading activity, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Desi gram raw recovered marginally on good seasonal demand from local traders amid
weak arrival from producing regions.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here on subdued demand from local traders
amid ample stock in ready position.
* Major rice varieties reported strong in open market on good festival season demand
from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions like Madhya Pradesh and
Chattisgarh.
* In Akola, Tuar - 4,900-5,000, Tuar dal - 7,100-7,300, Udid at 7,000-7,200,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 8,000-8,300, Moong - 6,900-7,300, Moong Mogar
(clean) 8,300-9,000, Gram - 2,600-2,800, Gram Super best bold - 3,800-4,000
for 100 kg.
* Wheat and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading
activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,250-2,825 2,250-3,000
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 3,950-4,800 4,000-4,825
Moong Auction n.a. 5,200-5,500
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 3,900-4,200 3,900-4,200
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600
Desi gram Raw 2,950-3,000 2,900-2,950
Gram Filter new 3,600-3,800 3,600-3,800
Gram Kabuli 8,400-9,700 8,400-9,700
Gram Pink 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400
Tuar Fataka Best 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600
Tuar Fataka Medium 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400
Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,700-6,900 6,700-6,900
Tuar Dal Medium phod 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Tuar Gavarani 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100
Tuar Karnataka 5,500-5,600 5,350-5,450
Tuar Black 8,300-8,600 8,300-8,600
Masoor dal best 6,600-6,900 6,600-6,900
Masoor dal medium 6,300-6,600 6,300-6,600
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 9,000-9,500 9,000-9,500
Moong Mogar Medium best 8,500-8,800 8,500-8,800
Moong dal super best 7,800-7,900 7,800-7,900
Moong dal Chilka 7,700-7,900 7,700-7,900
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 8,000-9,000 8,000-9,000
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,300-8,600 8,300-8,600
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,200-7,800 7,200-7,800
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,700-7,100 6,700-7,100
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,000-5,000 4,000-5,000
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,800-3,100 2,800-3,100
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,450 3,250-3,450
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,350 3,250-3,350
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,400-5,200 4,400-5,200
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,625-1,700 1,625-1,700
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,450 2,100-2,450
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,000 1,850-2,000
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,350 1,950-2,350
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,550 3,000-3,500
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,600
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,400 4,100-4,200
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,600 5,000-5,600
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,500-13,500 10,500-13,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,300-10,000 7,300-10,000
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,700 5,200-5,700
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.9 degree Celsius (93.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.6 degree Celsius (74.5 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly cloudy sky. Rains may occur. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be
around 35 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)