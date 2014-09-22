Nagpur, Sept 22 Gram and tuar prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local millers amid increased supply from producing regions. Easy condition on NCDEX in gram, fresh overseas arrival and release of stock from stockists also pushed down prices in weak trading activity, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram raw and gram filter moved down in open market in absence of buyers amid good supply from producing belts. TUAR * Tuar varieties reported down in open market on poor buying support from local traders amid increased arrival from producing regions. * Masoor varieties zoomed up in open market on renewed demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. Estimate of weak production of masoor in the region also pushed up prices. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,900-5,000, Tuar dal - 7,100-7,300, Udid at 7,000-7,200, Udid Mogar (clean) - 8,000-8,300, Moong - 6,900-7,300, Moong Mogar (clean) 8,300-9,000, Gram - 2,600-2,800, Gram Super best bold - 3,800-4,000 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,200-2,800 2,290-2,920 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 3,900-4,910 3,900-4,980 Moong Auction n.a. 5,200-5,500 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 3,900-4,200 3,900-4,200 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600 Desi gram Raw 2,900-2,950 2,950-3,000 Gram Filter new 3,600-3,700 3,600-3,800 Gram Kabuli 8,400-9,700 8,400-9,700 Gram Pink 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400 Tuar Fataka Best 7,400-7,500 7,500-7,600 Tuar Fataka Medium 7,100-7,300 7,200-7,400 Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,700-6,900 6,800-6,900 Tuar Dal Medium phod 6,400-6,600 6,500-6,600 Tuar Gavarani 4,900-5,000 5,000-5,100 Tuar Karnataka 5,400-5,500 5,500-5,600 Tuar Black 8,300-8,600 8,300-8,600 Masoor dal best 6,800-7,000 6,600-6,900 Masoor dal medium 6,500-6,700 6,300-6,600 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 9,000-9,500 9,000-9,500 Moong Mogar Medium best 8,500-8,800 8,500-8,800 Moong dal super best 7,800-7,900 7,800-7,900 Moong dal Chilka 7,700-7,900 7,700-7,900 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,000-9,000 8,000-9,000 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,300-8,600 8,300-8,600 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,200-7,800 7,200-7,800 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,700-7,100 6,700-7,100 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,000-5,000 4,000-5,000 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,800-3,100 2,800-3,100 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,450 3,250-3,450 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,350 3,250-3,350 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,400-5,200 4,400-5,200 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,725 1,650-1,725 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,450 2,100-2,450 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,000 1,850-2,000 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,350 1,950-2,350 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,550 3,000-3,550 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,400 4,100-4,400 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,600 5,100-5,600 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,500-13,500 10,500-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,300-10,000 7,300-10,000 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,700 5,400-5,700 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.8 degree Celsius (92.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.0 degree Celsius (75.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 93 per cent, lowest - 63 per cent. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Patly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 34 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)