Nagpur, Sept 27 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) declined further on poor demand from local traders amid increased supply from producing regions. Release of stock from stockists and poor quality arrival also pulled down prices in weak trading activity, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram filter new recovered in open market on renewed demand from local traders. Fresh enquiries from South-based traders also boosted prices. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady here matching the demand and supply position. * Wheat mill quality reported strong in open market renewed festival season demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions like Punjab and Haryana. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,900-5,000, Tuar dal - 7,100-7,300, Udid at 7,000-7,200, Udid Mogar (clean) - 8,000-8,300, Moong - 6,900-7,300, Moong Mogar (clean) 8,300-9,000, Gram - 2,600-2,800, Gram Super best bold - 3,800-4,000 for 100 kg. * Other varieties of wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,350-2,850 2,350-2,990 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,930-4,950 Moong Auction n.a. 5,200-5,500 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 3,900-4,200 3,900-4,200 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,450-3,550 3,450-3,550 Desi gram Raw 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 Gram Filter new 3,650-3,750 3,600-3,700 Gram Kabuli 8,400-9,700 8,400-9,700 Gram Pink 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400 Tuar Fataka Best 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500 Tuar Fataka Medium 7,100-7,300 7,100-7,300 Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,700-6,900 6,700-6,900 Tuar Dal Medium phod 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Tuar Gavarani 4,950-5,050 4,950-5,050 Tuar Karnataka 5,400-5,500 5,400-5,500 Tuar Black 8,200-8,500 8,200-8,500 Masoor dal best 6,900-7,100 6,900-7,100 Masoor dal medium 6,600-6,800 6,600-6,800 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 9,000-9,500 9,000-9,500 Moong Mogar Medium best 8,500-8,800 8,500-8,800 Moong dal super best 7,800-7,900 7,800-7,900 Moong dal Chilka 7,700-7,900 7,700-7,900 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,500-8,800 7,500-8,800 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,200-8,600 8,200-8,600 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,100-7,800 7,100-7,800 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,700-7,000 6,700-7,100 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,000-5,000 4,000-5,000 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,800-3,100 2,800-3,100 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,450 3,250-3,450 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,350 3,250-3,350 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,400-5,200 4,400-5,200 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,650-1,725 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,450 2,100-2,450 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,000 1,850-2,000 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,350 1,950-2,350 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,800 3,200-3,800 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,350-2,650 2,350-2,650 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,400 4,000-4,400 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 5,200-6,000 5,200-6,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,500-13,500 10,500-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,300-10,000 7,300-10,000 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,800 5,200-5,800 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.9 degree Celsius (94.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 21.2 degree Celsius (69.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 36 and 21 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)