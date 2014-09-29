Nagpur, Sept 29 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local traders amid increased supply from
producing regions. Easy condition on NCDEX, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and
release of stock from stockists also pulled down prices, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties moved down in open market in absence of buyers amid good supply from
millers amid ample stock in ready position.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties declined heavily in open market on lack of demand from local traders
amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. Increased overseas supply
also pushed down prices.
* Masoor varieties reported a fresh fall in open market on poor buying support from
local traders amid higher supply from producing belts.
* In Akola, Tuar - 4,800-4,900, Tuar dal - 7,000-7,200, Udid at 7,000-7,200,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 8,000-8,300, Moong - 6,900-7,300, Moong Mogar
(clean) 8,300-9,000, Gram - 2,500-2,700, Gram Super best bold - 3,700-4,000
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,180-2,790 2,270-2,850
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction n.a. 3,930-4,950
Moong Auction n.a. 5,200-5,500
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 3,800-4,200 3,900-4,200
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 3,550-3,700 3,700-3,800
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,400-3,450 3,450-3,550
Desi gram Raw 2,800-2,875 2,850-2,900
Gram Filter new 3,200-3,600 3,300-3,700
Gram Kabuli 8,400-9,700 8,400-9,700
Gram Pink 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400
Tuar Fataka Best 7,250-7,450 7,400-7,500
Tuar Fataka Medium 7,100-7,200 7,100-7,300
Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,600-6,800 6,700-6,900
Tuar Dal Medium phod 6,300-6,500 6,400-6,600
Tuar Gavarani 4,900-4,950 4,950-5,050
Tuar Karnataka 5,300-5,400 5,400-5,500
Tuar Black 8,200-8,500 8,200-8,500
Masoor dal best 6,700-6,800 6,900-7,000
Masoor dal medium 6,500-6,600 6,600-6,800
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 9,000-9,500 9,000-9,500
Moong Mogar Medium best 8,500-8,800 8,500-8,800
Moong dal super best 7,800-7,900 7,800-7,900
Moong dal Chilka 7,700-7,900 7,700-7,900
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 7,500-8,800 7,500-8,800
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,200-8,600 8,200-8,600
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,100-7,800 7,100-7,800
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,700-7,000 6,700-7,100
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,000-5,000 4,000-5,000
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,800-3,100 2,800-3,100
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,450 3,250-3,450
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,350 3,250-3,350
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,400-5,200 4,400-5,200
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,450 2,100-2,450
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,000 1,850-2,000
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,350 1,950-2,350
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,800 3,200-3,800
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,350-2,650 2,350-2,650
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,400 4,000-4,400
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 5,200-6,000 5,200-6,000
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,500-13,500 10,500-13,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,300-10,000 7,300-10,000
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,800 5,200-5,800
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 35.6 degree Celsius (96.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
21.5 degree Celsius (70.7 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 94 per cent, lowest - 55 per cent.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 35 and 21 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)