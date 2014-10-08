Nagpur, Oct 8 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) zoomed up on good festival season buying support from local millers amid thin supply from producing regions. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh pulses and increased demand from South-based millers also helped to push up prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram raw firmed up in open market on good demand from local traders amid thin supply from producing belts. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market matching the demand and supply position. * Wheat mill quality reported down in open market here on lack of demand from local traders amid good supply from producing belts. * Major rice varieties showed weak tendency in open market on increased supply from producing regions like Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,800-4,900, Tuar dal - 7,000-7,200, Udid at 7,000-7,200, Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,800-8,100, Moong - 6,900-7,300, Moong Mogar (clean) 8,300-9,000, Gram - 2,500-2,700, Gram Super best bold - 3,700-4,000 for 100 kg. * Other varieties of wheat and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,350-3,120 2,280-3,070 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 4,000-4,350 Moong Auction n.a. 5,200-5,500 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,550-3,700 3,550-3,700 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Desi gram Raw 2,900-2,925 2,800-2,875 Gram Filter new 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600 Gram Kabuli 8,500-9,800 8,500-9,800 Gram Pink 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400 Tuar Fataka Best 7,250-7,450 7,250-7,450 Tuar Fataka Medium 7,100-7,200 7,100-7,200 Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,600-6,800 6,600-6,800 Tuar Dal Medium phod 6,300-6,500 6,300-6,500 Tuar Gavarani 4,900-4,950 4,800-4,850 Tuar Karnataka 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400 Tuar Black 8,200-8,500 8,200-8,500 Masoor dal best 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Masoor dal medium 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 9,000-9,800 9,000-9,800 Moong Mogar Medium best 8,200-8,600 8,200-8,600 Moong dal super best 7,800-8,200 7,800-8,200 Moong dal Chilka 7,500-7,700 7,500-7,700 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,000-8,500 7,000-8,500 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-8,200 8,000-8,200 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,900-7,500 6,900-7,500 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,200-6,700 6,200-6,700 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,800 4,000-4,800 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,800-3,100 2,800-3,100 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,450 3,250-3,450 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,350 3,250-3,350 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,400-5,200 4,400-5,200 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,700 1,800-1,900 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,450 2,100-2,450 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,000 1,850-2,000 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,350 1,950-2,350 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800 Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 3,200-3,600 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,800-2,000 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,600 2,350-2,650 Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,400 4,000-4,500 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,800 5,200-6,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,500-13,500 10,500-13,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,300-10,000 7,300-10,000 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,600 5,200-5,800 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.1 degree Celsius (91.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.6 degree Celsius (72.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers may occur. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 34 and 22 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)