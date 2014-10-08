Nagpur, Oct 8 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) zoomed up on good festival season buying support from local millers amid thin supply from
producing regions. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh pulses and increased demand from South-based
millers also helped to push up prices, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Desi gram raw firmed up in open market on good demand from local traders amid thin
supply from producing belts.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market matching the demand and supply position.
* Wheat mill quality reported down in open market here on lack of demand from local
traders amid good supply from producing belts.
* Major rice varieties showed weak tendency in open market on increased supply from
producing regions like Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.
* In Akola, Tuar - 4,800-4,900, Tuar dal - 7,000-7,200, Udid at 7,000-7,200,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,800-8,100, Moong - 6,900-7,300, Moong Mogar
(clean) 8,300-9,000, Gram - 2,500-2,700, Gram Super best bold - 3,700-4,000
for 100 kg.
* Other varieties of wheat and other commodities remained steady in open market
in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,350-3,120 2,280-3,070
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction n.a. 4,000-4,350
Moong Auction n.a. 5,200-5,500
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 3,550-3,700 3,550-3,700
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
Desi gram Raw 2,900-2,925 2,800-2,875
Gram Filter new 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600
Gram Kabuli 8,500-9,800 8,500-9,800
Gram Pink 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400
Tuar Fataka Best 7,250-7,450 7,250-7,450
Tuar Fataka Medium 7,100-7,200 7,100-7,200
Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,600-6,800 6,600-6,800
Tuar Dal Medium phod 6,300-6,500 6,300-6,500
Tuar Gavarani 4,900-4,950 4,800-4,850
Tuar Karnataka 5,300-5,400 5,300-5,400
Tuar Black 8,200-8,500 8,200-8,500
Masoor dal best 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800
Masoor dal medium 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 9,000-9,800 9,000-9,800
Moong Mogar Medium best 8,200-8,600 8,200-8,600
Moong dal super best 7,800-8,200 7,800-8,200
Moong dal Chilka 7,500-7,700 7,500-7,700
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 7,000-8,500 7,000-8,500
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-8,200 8,000-8,200
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,900-7,500 6,900-7,500
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,200-6,700 6,200-6,700
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,800 4,000-4,800
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,800-3,100 2,800-3,100
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,450 3,250-3,450
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,350 3,250-3,350
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,400-5,200 4,400-5,200
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,700 1,800-1,900
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,450 2,100-2,450
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,000 1,850-2,000
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,350 1,950-2,350
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800
Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 3,200-3,600
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,800-2,000
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,600 2,350-2,650
Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,400 4,000-4,500
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,800 5,200-6,000
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,500-13,500 10,500-13,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,300-10,000 7,300-10,000
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,600 5,200-5,800
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.1 degree Celsius (91.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
22.6 degree Celsius (72.7 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers may occur. Maximum and Minimum temperature
likely to be around 34 and 22 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)