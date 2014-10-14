Nagpur, Oct 14 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported strong on increased festival season demand from local millers amid tight supply from producing regions because of unseasonal rains in parts of Vidarbha. Healthy rise on NCDEX, firm trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and enquiries from South-based millers also jacked up prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties reported down in open market on poor demand from local traders amid release of stock from stockists. TUAR * Tuar varieties showed weak tendency in absence of buyers amid increased arrival from producing regions. * Masoor dal too declined in open market here on poor buying support from local traders amid healthy arrival from producing belts. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,500-4,600, Tuar dal - 6,900-7,100, Udid at 7,000-7,200, Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,800-8,100, Moong - 6,900-7,300, Moong Mogar (clean) 8,300-9,000, Gram - 2,400-2,500, Gram Super best bold - 3,400-3,800 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,400-2,925 2,335-2,820 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,900-4,300 Moong Auction n.a. 5,200-5,500 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 3,700-4,100 3,750-4,150 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,450-3,600 3,500-3,650 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,300-3,350 3,400-3,450 Desi gram Raw 2,700-2,800 2,800-2,900 Gram Filter new 3,100-3,500 3,200-3,600 Gram Kabuli 8,500-9,800 8,500-9,800 Gram Pink 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400 Tuar Fataka Best 7,250-7,450 7,250-7,500 Tuar Fataka Medium 7,000-7,100 7,100-7,200 Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,500-6,700 6,600-6,800 Tuar Dal Medium phod 6,200-6,400 6,300-6,500 Tuar Gavarani 4,700-4,750 4,750-4,800 Tuar Karnataka 5,200-5,300 5,350-5,450 Tuar Black 8,100-8,400 8,300-8,500 Masoor dal best 6,600-6,700 6,800-6,900 Masoor dal medium 6,400-6,500 6,600-6,700 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 9,000-9,800 9,000-9,800 Moong Mogar Medium best 8,200-8,600 8,200-8,600 Moong dal super best 7,800-8,200 7,800-8,200 Moong dal Chilka 7,500-7,700 7,500-7,700 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,000-8,500 7,000-8,500 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-8,200 8,000-8,200 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,900-7,500 6,900-7,500 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,200-6,700 6,200-6,700 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,800 4,000-4,800 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,800-3,100 2,800-3,100 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,450 3,250-3,450 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,350 3,250-3,350 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,400-5,200 4,400-5,200 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,700 1,650-1,700 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,450 2,100-2,450 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,000 1,850-2,000 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,350 1,950-2,350 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800 Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600 Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,400 4,000-4,400 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,800 4,800-5,800 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,200-13,300 10,200-13,300 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,200-9,800 7,200-9,800 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,600 5,000-5,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,400-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.9 degree Celsius (85.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.0 degree Celsius (75.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 82 per cent, lowest - 72 per cent. Rainfall : 0.8 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 36 and 21 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market and oil market in Vidarbha will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, on the occasion of Maharashtra Assembly elections.