Nagpur, Oct 18 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up again on increased festival season demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. High moisture content arrival and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram raw reported higher in open market on renewed Diwali demand from local traders amid weak supply from millers. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady here matching the demand and supply position. * Wheat mill quality recovered in open market on good seasonal demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions like Punjab and Haryana. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,500-4,600, Tuar dal - 6,900-7,100, Udid at 7,000-7,200, Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,800-8,100, Moong - 6,900-7,300, Moong Mogar (clean) 8,300-9,000, Gram - 2,400-2,500, Gram Super best bold - 3,400-3,800 for 100 kg. * Other varieties of wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,440-3,050 2,350-2,970 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,900-4,300 Moong Auction n.a. 5,200-5,500 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 3,700-4,100 3,700-4,100 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,450-3,600 3,450-3,600 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350 Desi gram Raw 2,750-2,850 2,700-2,800 Gram Filter new 3,100-3,500 3,100-3,500 Gram Kabuli 8,500-9,800 8,500-9,800 Gram Pink 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400 Tuar Fataka Best 7,250-7,450 7,250-7,450 Tuar Fataka Medium 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100 Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,500-6,700 6,500-6,700 Tuar Dal Medium phod 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400 Tuar Gavarani 4,750-4,800 4,750-4,800 Tuar Karnataka 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300 Tuar Black 8,100-8,400 8,100-8,400 Masoor dal best 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Masoor dal medium 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 9,000-9,800 9,000-9,800 Moong Mogar Medium best 8,200-8,600 8,200-8,600 Moong dal super best 7,800-8,200 7,800-8,200 Moong dal Chilka 7,500-7,700 7,500-7,700 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,000-8,500 7,000-8,500 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-8,200 8,000-8,200 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,900-7,500 6,900-7,500 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,200-6,700 6,200-6,700 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,800 4,000-4,800 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,900-3,100 2,900-3,100 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,350 3,250-3,350 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,400-5,200 4,400-5,200 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,750 1,650-1,700 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,450 2,100-2,450 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,000 1,850-2,000 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,350 1,950-2,350 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800 Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600 Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,400 4,000-4,400 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,800 4,800-5,800 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,200-13,300 10,200-13,300 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,200-9,800 7,200-9,800 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,700 5,200-5,700 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,400-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.7 degree Celsius (92.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 20.5 degree Celsius (68.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.8 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 21 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)