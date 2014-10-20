Nagpur, Oct 18 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) firmed up again on increased festival season demand from local traders amid tight supply
from producing regions. High moisture content arrival and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh gram
prices also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Desi gram raw reported higher in open market on renewed Diwali demand from local
traders amid weak supply from millers.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady here matching the demand and supply position.
* Wheat mill quality recovered in open market on good seasonal demand from local
traders amid tight supply from producing regions like Punjab and Haryana.
* In Akola, Tuar - 4,500-4,600, Tuar dal - 6,900-7,100, Udid at 7,000-7,200,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,800-8,100, Moong - 6,900-7,300, Moong Mogar
(clean) 8,300-9,000, Gram - 2,400-2,500, Gram Super best bold - 3,400-3,800
for 100 kg.
* Other varieties of wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,440-3,050 2,350-2,970
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction n.a. 3,900-4,300
Moong Auction n.a. 5,200-5,500
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 3,700-4,100 3,700-4,100
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 3,450-3,600 3,450-3,600
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,300-3,350 3,300-3,350
Desi gram Raw 2,750-2,850 2,700-2,800
Gram Filter new 3,100-3,500 3,100-3,500
Gram Kabuli 8,500-9,800 8,500-9,800
Gram Pink 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400
Tuar Fataka Best 7,250-7,450 7,250-7,450
Tuar Fataka Medium 7,000-7,100 7,000-7,100
Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,500-6,700 6,500-6,700
Tuar Dal Medium phod 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400
Tuar Gavarani 4,750-4,800 4,750-4,800
Tuar Karnataka 5,200-5,300 5,200-5,300
Tuar Black 8,100-8,400 8,100-8,400
Masoor dal best 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Masoor dal medium 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 9,000-9,800 9,000-9,800
Moong Mogar Medium best 8,200-8,600 8,200-8,600
Moong dal super best 7,800-8,200 7,800-8,200
Moong dal Chilka 7,500-7,700 7,500-7,700
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 7,000-8,500 7,000-8,500
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-8,200 8,000-8,200
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,900-7,500 6,900-7,500
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,200-6,700 6,200-6,700
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,800 4,000-4,800
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,900-3,100 2,900-3,100
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,350 3,250-3,350
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,400-5,200 4,400-5,200
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,750 1,650-1,700
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,450 2,100-2,450
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,000 1,850-2,000
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,350 1,950-2,350
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800
Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600
Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,400 4,000-4,400
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,800-5,800 4,800-5,800
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,200-13,300 10,200-13,300
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,200-9,800 7,200-9,800
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,700 5,200-5,700
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,400-1,600
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.7 degree Celsius (92.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
20.5 degree Celsius (68.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 0.8 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 21
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
