Nagpur, Nov 13 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) declined on lack of demand from local millers amid high moisture content arrival. Profit-taking selling by stockists and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also pushed down prices here, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply position. TUAR * Tuar black shot up in open market on renewed festival season demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing belts. * Batri dal and Lakhodi dal recovered in open market on demand from local traders amid weak arrival from producing regions. * Major rice varieties showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local traders amid healthy supply from producing regions like Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgrh. * In Akola, Tuar - 5,000-5,200, Tuar dal - 7,300-7,700, Udid at 7,000-7,200, Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,800-8,100, Moong - 7,500-7,800, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,500-10,000, Gram - 2,800-3,000, Gram Super best bold - 3,800-4,100 for 100 kg. * Wheat and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,400-2,900 2,400-2,970 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 3,950-4,200 Moong Auction n.a. 5,200-5,500 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,100-4,300 4,100-4,300 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,900-4,000 3,900-4,000 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800 Desi gram Raw 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 Gram Filter new 3,300-3,700 3,300-3,700 Gram Kabuli 8,500-9,800 8,500-9,800 Gram Pink 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400 Tuar Fataka Best 7,800-8,000 7,800-7,800 Tuar Fataka Medium 7,500-7,700 7,500-7,700 Tuar Dal Best Phod 7,150-7,250 7,150-7,250 Tuar Dal Medium phod 6,850-7,050 6,850-7,050 Tuar Gavarani 5,300-5,500 5,300-5,500 Tuar Karnataka 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Tuar Black 8,500-8,800 8,400-8,700 Masoor dal best 6,900-7,200 6,900-7,200 Masoor dal medium 6,700-6,900 6,700-6,900 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,200-10,500 10,200-10,500 Moong Mogar Medium best 9,400-9,800 9,400-9,800 Moong dal super best 8,800-9,000 8,800-9,000 Moong dal Chilka 8,300-8,500 8,300-8,500 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,000-9,300 8,000-9,300 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,200-8,400 8,200-8,400 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,600-7,800 7,600-7,800 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,300-6,800 6,300-6,800 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,200-5,000 4,200-5,000 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,050-3,250 3,050-3,200 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,450 3,250-3,400 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,150-3,300 3,150-3,300 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,800 4,200-4,800 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,700 1,650-1,700 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,350 2,100-2,350 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,350 1,950-2,350 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800 Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,500 3,200-3,600 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,950 1,800-1,900 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,600 2,500-2,800 Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,500 4,100-4,500 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,800 5,000-5,800 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,200-13,300 10,200-13,300 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,200-9,800 7,200-9,800 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,600 5,400-5,800 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,400-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.8 degree Celsius (92.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 18.9 degree Celsius (66.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 18 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)