Nagpur, Nov 14 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) showed weak tendency on poor buying support from local millers amid poor quality supply
from producing regions. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also affected sentiment,
according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Desi gram raw recovered marginally in open market here on renewed demand from local
traders. Repeated enquiries from South-based plants also jacked up prices.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here on subdued demand from local traders
amid ample supply from millers.
* Wheat Lokwan varieties reported higher in open market on increased seasonal demand
from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions like Punjab and Haryana.
* In Akola, Tuar - 5,000-5,200, Tuar dal - 7,300-7,700, Udid at 7,000-7,200,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,800-8,100, Moong - 7,500-7,800, Moong Mogar
(clean) 9,500-10,000, Gram - 2,800-3,000, Gram Super best bold - 3,800-4,100
for 100 kg.
* Other varieties of wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,400-2,790 2,400-2,900
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction n.a. 3,950-4,200
Moong Auction n.a. 5,200-5,500
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 4,100-4,300 4,100-4,300
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 3,900-4,000 3,900-4,000
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800
Desi gram Raw 3,200-3,250 3,150-3,200
Gram Filter new 3,300-3,700 3,300-3,700
Gram Kabuli 8,500-9,800 8,500-9,800
Gram Pink 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400
Tuar Fataka Best 7,800-8,000 7,800-7,800
Tuar Fataka Medium 7,500-7,700 7,500-7,700
Tuar Dal Best Phod 7,150-7,250 7,150-7,250
Tuar Dal Medium phod 6,850-7,050 6,850-7,050
Tuar Gavarani 5,300-5,500 5,300-5,500
Tuar Karnataka 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800
Tuar Black 8,500-8,800 8,500-8,800
Masoor dal best 6,900-7,200 6,900-7,200
Masoor dal medium 6,700-6,900 6,700-6,900
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 10,200-10,500 10,200-10,500
Moong Mogar Medium best 9,400-9,800 9,400-9,800
Moong dal super best 8,800-9,000 8,800-9,000
Moong dal Chilka 8,300-8,500 8,300-8,500
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 8,000-9,300 8,000-9,300
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,200-8,400 8,200-8,400
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,600-7,800 7,600-7,800
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,300-6,800 6,300-6,800
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,200-5,000 4,200-5,000
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,050-3,250 3,050-3,250
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,450 3,250-3,450
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,150-3,300 3,150-3,300
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,800 4,200-4,800
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,700 1,650-1,700
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,100-2,300
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,050 1,800-1,900
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,100 2,700-3,100
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,350 1,900-2,300
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800
Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,500 3,200-3,600
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,950 1,800-1,900
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,600 2,500-2,800
Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,500 4,100-4,500
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,800 5,000-5,800
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,200-13,300 10,200-13,300
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,200-9,800 7,200-9,800
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,600 5,400-5,800
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,400-1,600
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.1 degree Celsius (87.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
20.5 degree Celsius (68.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : n.a.
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night Maximum
and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 21 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)