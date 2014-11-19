Nagpur, Nov 19 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) reported weak on lack of demand from local millers amid profit-taking selling by
stockists at higher level. Fresh fall on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh gram prices
also affected sentiment, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Desi gram recovered marginally in open market here on increased demand from local
traders amid supply from producing belts.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply
position.
* Udid varieties zoomed up in open market on increased marriage season demand from
local traders amid thin arrival from producing belts.
* In Akola, Tuar - 5,000-5,200, Tuar dal - 7,300-7,700, Udid at 7,000-7,200,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,800-8,100, Moong - 7,500-7,800, Moong Mogar
(clean) 9,500-10,000, Gram - 2,800-3,000, Gram Super best bold - 3,800-4,100
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,350-2,700 2,390-2,870
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction n.a. 4,000-4,400
Moong Auction n.a. 5,200-5,500
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 3,900-4,200 3,900-4,200
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 3,700-3,900 3,700-3,900
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,100-3,400 3,100-3,400
Desi gram Raw 2,950-3,050 2,900-3,000
Gram Filter new 3,300-3,700 3,300-3,700
Gram Kabuli 8,700-9,900 8,700-9,900
Gram Pink 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400
Tuar Fataka Best 7,700-7,900 7,700-7,900
Tuar Fataka Medium 7,400-7,600 7,400-7,600
Tuar Dal Best Phod 7,100-7,200 7,100-7,200
Tuar Dal Medium phod 6,700-6,900 6,700-6,900
Tuar Gavarani 5,150-5,350 5,150-5,350
Tuar Karnataka 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800
Tuar Black 8,500-8,800 8,500-8,800
Masoor dal best 6,900-7,200 6,900-7,200
Masoor dal medium 6,700-6,900 6,700-6,900
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 10,200-10,500 10,200-10,500
Moong Mogar Medium best 9,400-9,800 9,400-9,800
Moong dal super best 8,800-9,000 8,800-9,000
Moong dal Chilka 8,300-8,500 8,300-8,500
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 8,200-9,400 8,100-9,400
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-8,500 8,000-8,400
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,400-7,800 7,400-7,800
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,200-6,700 6,100-6,700
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,200-5,000 4,200-5,000
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,050-3,250 3,050-3,250
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,450 3,250-3,450
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,150-3,300 3,150-3,300
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,950-4,500 3,950-4,500
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,700 1,650-1,700
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,050 1,900-2,050
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,100 2,700-3,100
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,350 1,900-2,300
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800
Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,500 3,200-3,600
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,950 1,800-1,900
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,600 2,500-2,800
Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,500 4,100-4,500
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,700-5,800 5,000-5,800
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,200-13,300 10,200-13,300
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,200-9,800 7,200-9,800
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,600 5,400-5,800
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,400-1,600
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 32.0 degree Celsius (89.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
15.5 degree Celsius (69.5 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 93 per cent, lowest - 28 per cent
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 15 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
