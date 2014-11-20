Nagpur, Nov 20 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on lack of demand from local millers amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and increased supply from producing regions also pushed down prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar varieties quoted static in open market here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. * Rice HMT and rice Shriram moved down in open market on poor demand from local traders amid increased supply from producing belts like Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. * In Akola, Tuar - 5,000-5,200, Tuar dal - 7,300-7,700, Udid at 7,000-7,200, Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,800-8,100, Moong - 7,500-7,800, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,500-10,000, Gram - 2,800-3,000, Gram Super best bold - 3,800-4,100 for 100 kg. * Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,400-2,680 2,400-2,850 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 4,000-4,400 Moong Auction n.a. 5,200-5,500 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 3,900-4,200 3,900-4,200 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,700-3,900 3,700-3,900 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,100-3,400 3,100-3,400 Desi gram Raw 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000 Gram Filter new 3,300-3,700 3,300-3,700 Gram Kabuli 8,700-9,900 8,700-9,900 Gram Pink 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400 Tuar Fataka Best 7,700-7,900 7,700-7,900 Tuar Fataka Medium 7,400-7,600 7,400-7,600 Tuar Dal Best Phod 7,100-7,200 7,100-7,200 Tuar Dal Medium phod 6,700-6,900 6,700-6,900 Tuar Gavarani 5,150-5,350 5,200-5,400 Tuar Karnataka 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Tuar Black 8,500-8,800 8,500-8,800 Masoor dal best 6,900-7,200 6,900-7,200 Masoor dal medium 6,700-6,900 6,700-6,900 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,200-10,500 10,200-10,500 Moong Mogar Medium best 9,400-9,800 9,400-9,800 Moong dal super best 8,800-9,000 8,800-9,000 Moong dal Chilka 8,300-8,500 8,300-8,500 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,100-9,400 8,100-9,400 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-8,400 8,000-8,400 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,400-7,800 7,400-7,800 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,100-6,700 6,100-6,700 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,200-5,000 4,200-5,000 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,050-3,250 3,050-3,250 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,450 3,250-3,450 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,150-3,300 3,150-3,300 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,950-4,500 3,950-4,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,700 1,650-1,700 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,050 1,900-2,050 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,100 2,700-3,100 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,350 1,900-2,300 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800 Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,500 3,200-3,600 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,950 1,800-1,900 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,600 2,500-2,800 Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,400 4,100-4,500 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,800 4,700-5,800 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,200-13,300 10,200-13,300 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,200-9,800 7,200-9,800 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,600 5,400-5,800 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,400-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.8 degree Celsius (88.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 12.1 degree Celsius (53.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 11 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)