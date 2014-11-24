Nagpur, Nov 24 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) moved down on poor demand from local millers amid high moisture content arrival. Release
of stock from stockists and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also pulled down prices
here, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties quoted weak in open market here in absence of buyers amid good supply
from producing regions.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties showed weak tendency in open market here on poor buying support from
local traders amid good supply from millers. Reports about increased overseas supply
also pushed down prices.
* Masoor and Moong varieties reported a fresh fall in open market on poor demand from
local traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level.
* In Akola, Tuar - 4,900-5,000, Tuar dal - 7,100-7,500, Udid at 7,000-7,200,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,800-8,100, Moong - 7,500-7,800, Moong Mogar
(clean) 9,500-10,000, Gram - 2,600-2,800, Gram Super best bold - 3,700-4,000
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,400-2,750 2,400-2,830
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction n.a. 4,000-4,200
Moong Auction n.a. 5,200-5,500
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 3,900-4,250 3,900-4,300
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 3,700-3,900 3,700-4,000
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,000-3,300 3,100-3,400
Desi gram Raw 2,900-2,950 2,900-3,000
Gram Filter new 3,200-3,600 3,300-3,700
Gram Kabuli 8,700-9,900 8,700-9,900
Gram Pink 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400
Tuar Fataka Best 7,700-7,800 7,700-7,900
Tuar Fataka Medium 7,400-7,600 7,400-7,700
Tuar Dal Best Phod 7,050-7,150 7,100-7,200
Tuar Dal Medium phod 6,700-6,900 6,700-6,950
Tuar Gavarani 5,150-5,350 5,200-5,400
Tuar Karnataka 5,600-5,700 5,700-5,800
Tuar Black 8,500-8,800 8,500-8,800
Masoor dal best 6,900-7,100 6,900-7,200
Masoor dal medium 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,900
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 10,000-10,200 10,200-10,500
Moong Mogar Medium best 9,400-9,800 9,500-9,800
Moong dal Chilka 8,500-9,000 8,700-9,200
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 8,100-9,400 8,100-9,400
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-8,400 8,000-8,400
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,400-7,800 7,400-7,800
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,100-6,700 6,100-6,700
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,200-5,000 4,200-5,000
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,050-3,250 3,050-3,250
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,250-3,450 3,250-3,450
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,150-3,300 3,150-3,300
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,950-4,500 3,950-4,500
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,650 1,600-1,650
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,050 1,900-2,050
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,100 2,700-3,100
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,350 1,900-2,300
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800
Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,500 3,200-3,600
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,950 1,800-1,900
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,600 2,500-2,800
Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,400 4,000-4,400
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,800 4,600-5,800
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,200-13,300 10,200-13,300
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,200-9,800 7,200-9,800
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,600 5,400-5,800
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,400-1,600
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.7 degree Celsius (89.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
13.2 degree Celsius (55.8 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 13 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)