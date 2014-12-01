Nagpur, Dec 1 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) suffered heavily on lack of demand from local millers amid high moisture content arrival.
Fresh fall on NCDEX, good arrival in Madhya Pradesh mandi and release of stock from stockists
also pushed down prices here, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties moved down in open market on poor buying support from local traders
amid good supply from millers.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties reported weak in open market in absence of buyers amid healthy supply
from producing belts. Reports about good overseas arrival also pushed down prices.
* Udid varieties, Batri dal and Lakhodi dal declined in open market in poor demand
from local traders amid good supply from producing belts
* In Akola, Tuar - 4,600-4,800, Tuar dal - 7,000-7,300, Udid at 6,500-6,800,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,300-7,500, Moong - 7,500-7,800, Moong Mogar
(clean) 9,500-10,000, Gram - 2,500-2,700, Gram Super best bold - 3,600-3,900
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,400-2,670 2,400-2,790
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction n.a. 4,000-4,200
Moong Auction n.a. 5,200-5,500
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 3,900-4,200 3,900-4,200
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,900
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 2,900-3,100 3,000-3,300
Desi gram Raw 2,750-2,850 2,850-2,900
Gram Filter new 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600
Gram Kabuli 8,500-9,800 8,500-9,800
Gram Pink 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400
Tuar Fataka Best 7,400-7,500 7,600-7,700
Tuar Fataka Medium 7,200-7,300 7,400-7,600
Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,800-7,000 7,000-7,150
Tuar Dal Medium phod 6,500-6,700 6,700-6,900
Tuar Gavarani 5,150-5,250 5,150-5,350
Tuar Karnataka 5,450-5,550 5,600-5,700
Tuar Black 8,100-8,400 8,200-8,500
Masoor dal best 6,900-7,100 6,900-7,100
Masoor dal medium 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 10,000-10,200 10,000-10,200
Moong Mogar Medium best 9,400-9,800 9,400-9,800
Moong dal Chilka 8,500-9,300 8,500-9,300
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 7,900-9,200 7,900-9,200
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 7,500-8,100 7,500-8,200
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,800-7,200 7,000-7,200
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,700 5,600-5,800
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,500 4,200-4,600
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,800-3,000 2,950-3,050
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,150 3,000-3,200
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,050 3,150-3,300
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,850-4,450 3,950-4,500
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,050 1,900-2,050
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,100 2,700-3,100
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,350 1,900-2,300
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800
Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600
Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,400 4,000-4,400
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,500 4,500-5,500
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-13,000 10,000-13,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-9,600 7,000-9,600
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,500 5,500-5,800
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,400-1,600
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.4 degree Celsius (92.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
13.1 degree Celsius (55.5 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 13 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)