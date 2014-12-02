Nagpur, Dec 2 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) moved down here on poor buying support from local millers and increased supply from
producing regions. Continuous fall in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and high moisture content
arrival also pushed down prices, according to sources
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Desi gram raw declined further in open market here on poor demand from local traders
amid good supply from producing belts.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply
position.
* Major wheat varieties recovered in open market here on increased marriage season
demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions like Punjab and
Haryana.
* In Akola, Tuar - 4,600-4,800, Tuar dal - 7,000-7,300, Udid at 6,500-6,800,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,300-7,500, Moong - 7,500-7,800, Moong Mogar
(clean) 9,500-10,000, Gram - 2,500-2,700, Gram Super best bold - 3,600-3,900
for 100 kg.
* Rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,400-2,620 2,400-2,710
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction n.a. 4,000-4,200
Moong Auction n.a. 5,200-5,500
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 3,900-4,200 3,900-4,200
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 2,900-3,100 2,900-3,100
Desi gram Raw 2,750-2,850 2,750-2,850
Gram Filter new 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600
Gram Kabuli 8,500-9,800 8,500-9,800
Gram Pink 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400
Tuar Fataka Best 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500
Tuar Fataka Medium 7,200-7,300 7,200-7,300
Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000
Tuar Dal Medium phod 6,500-6,700 6,500-6,700
Tuar Gavarani 5,150-5,250 5,150-5,250
Tuar Karnataka 5,450-5,550 5,450-5,550
Tuar Black 8,100-8,400 8,100-8,400
Masoor dal best 6,900-7,100 6,900-7,100
Masoor dal medium 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 10,000-10,200 10,000-10,200
Moong Mogar Medium best 9,400-9,800 9,400-9,800
Moong dal Chilka 8,500-9,300 8,500-9,300
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 7,900-9,200 7,900-9,200
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 7,500-8,100 7,500-8,100
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,800-7,200 6,800-7,200
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,500 4,200-4,600
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,150 2,900-3,150
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,050 2,900-3,050
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,850-4,450 3,850-4,450
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,550 1,200-1,500
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,500-1,600
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,500 2,100-2,400
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,050
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,200 2,700-3,100
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,000-2,300
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,350 1,200-1,300
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800
Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600
Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,400 4,000-4,400
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,500 4,500-5,500
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-13,000 10,000-13,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-9,600 7,000-9,600
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,500 5,500-5,800
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,400-1,600
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 32.7 degree Celsius (90.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
13.1 degree Celsius (55.5 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 13 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)