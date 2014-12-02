Nagpur, Dec 2 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down here on poor buying support from local millers and increased supply from producing regions. Continuous fall in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and high moisture content arrival also pushed down prices, according to sources * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram raw declined further in open market here on poor demand from local traders amid good supply from producing belts. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply position. * Major wheat varieties recovered in open market here on increased marriage season demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions like Punjab and Haryana. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,600-4,800, Tuar dal - 7,000-7,300, Udid at 6,500-6,800, Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,300-7,500, Moong - 7,500-7,800, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,500-10,000, Gram - 2,500-2,700, Gram Super best bold - 3,600-3,900 for 100 kg. * Rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,400-2,620 2,400-2,710 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 4,000-4,200 Moong Auction n.a. 5,200-5,500 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 3,900-4,200 3,900-4,200 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 2,900-3,100 2,900-3,100 Desi gram Raw 2,750-2,850 2,750-2,850 Gram Filter new 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600 Gram Kabuli 8,500-9,800 8,500-9,800 Gram Pink 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400 Tuar Fataka Best 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500 Tuar Fataka Medium 7,200-7,300 7,200-7,300 Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000 Tuar Dal Medium phod 6,500-6,700 6,500-6,700 Tuar Gavarani 5,150-5,250 5,150-5,250 Tuar Karnataka 5,450-5,550 5,450-5,550 Tuar Black 8,100-8,400 8,100-8,400 Masoor dal best 6,900-7,100 6,900-7,100 Masoor dal medium 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,000-10,200 10,000-10,200 Moong Mogar Medium best 9,400-9,800 9,400-9,800 Moong dal Chilka 8,500-9,300 8,500-9,300 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,900-9,200 7,900-9,200 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 7,500-8,100 7,500-8,100 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,800-7,200 6,800-7,200 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,500 4,200-4,600 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,150 2,900-3,150 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,050 2,900-3,050 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,850-4,450 3,850-4,450 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,550 1,200-1,500 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,500-1,600 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,500 2,100-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,050 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,200 2,700-3,100 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,000-2,300 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,350 1,200-1,300 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800 Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600 Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,400 4,000-4,400 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,500 4,500-5,500 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-13,000 10,000-13,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-9,600 7,000-9,600 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,500 5,500-5,800 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,400-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.7 degree Celsius (90.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 13.1 degree Celsius (55.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 33 and 13 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)