Nagpur, Dec 8 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down here in absence of buyers amid good supply from producing belts amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram raw and gram mill quality reported down in open market on poor buying support from local traders amid good supply from producing regions. TUAR * Tuar gavarani showed weak tendency in open market on poor lack of demand from local traders amid healthy arrival from producing belts. * Masoor varieties quoted strong in open market here on increased marriage season from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,600-4,800, Tuar dal - 7,000-7,300, Udid at 6,500-6,800, Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,300-7,500, Moong - 7,500-7,800, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,500-10,000, Gram - 2,500-2,700, Gram Super best bold - 3,600-3,900 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,400-2,650 2,470-2,770 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 4,000-4,200 Moong Auction n.a. 6,300-6,500 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 3,900-4,200 3,900-4,200 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 2,800-2,900 2,900-3,050 Desi gram Raw 2,750-2,850 2,800-2,900 Gram Filter new 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600 Gram Kabuli 8,500-9,800 8,500-9,800 Gram Pink 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400 Tuar Fataka Best 7,500-7,600 7,500-7,600 Tuar Fataka Medium 7,300-7,400 7,300-7,400 Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000 Tuar Dal Medium phod 6,500-6,700 6,500-6,700 Tuar Gavarani 5,100-5,200 5,200-5,300 Tuar Karnataka 5,450-5,550 5,450-5,550 Tuar Black 8,100-8,400 8,100-8,400 Masoor dal best 7,200-7,400 6,800-7,000 Masoor dal medium 6,900-7,100 6,600-6,700 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,000-10,200 10,000-10,200 Moong Mogar Medium best 9,400-9,800 9,400-9,800 Moong dal Chilka 8,500-9,300 8,500-9,300 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,900-9,200 7,900-9,200 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 7,400-8,000 7,500-8,100 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,700-7,100 6,800-7,200 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,400-5,600 5,500-5,700 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,400 4,100-4,400 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,700-2,900 2,700-2,900 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,150 2,900-3,150 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,050 2,900-3,050 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,850-4,450 3,850-4,450 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,550 1,250-1,550 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,500 2,100-2,500 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,200 2,700-3,200 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,350 1,250-1,350 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800 Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600 Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,400 4,000-4,400 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,500 4,500-5,500 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-13,000 10,000-13,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-9,600 7,000-9,600 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,500 5,500-5,800 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.6 degree Celsius (85.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 9.6 degree Celsius (49.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 10 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)