Nagpur, Dec 10 About three dollar per tonne rise in international edible oils showed its effects here. Soyabean, cottonseed and rapeseed oil prices strengthened in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming trend in producing regions. Buying activity in edible oils picked up as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam climbed notably in overseas markets. Healthy rise on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean and cottonseed oil prices here. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered further on good demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. Upward trend in overseas soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported strong on good demand from local crushing plants amid thin arrival from producing regions. Healthy rise in soyabean oil, upward trend in soymeal, fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi and reported demand from South-based plants pushed up prices. Between 3,000 and 4,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,000 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-34,000 28,000-33,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-34,100 28,100-33,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 32,500-33,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 500 27,700-33,300 Amravati 100 27,900-33,400 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 28,000-33,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,800, Hingoli - 33,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,900, Malkapur - 33,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,900, Washim - 33,400, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,400-1,946 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 630 622 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 590 583 Cottonseed refined 605 695 Cottonseed solvent 585 675 Groundnut oil (loose) 850 850 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,425 1,425 Sunflower oil refined 680 670 Linseed oil 760 760 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 624 618 Soyoil Solvent 584 579 Cottonseed refined 607 598 Cottonseed solvent 587 579 AKOLA Soyoil refined 626 618 Soyoil Solvent 586 576 Cottonseed refined oil 606 599 Cottonseed solvent oil 587 579 DHULIA Soyoil refined 634 627 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 636 627 JALNA Soyoil refined 638 627 NANDED Soyoil refined 636 629 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 635, Baramati - 634, Chalisgaon - 638, Pachora - 636, Parbhani - 634, Koosnoor - 634, Solapur - 636, Supa - 637, Sangli - 637. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 29,200-29,700 29,000-29,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,700 Akola -29,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 30,200, Hingoli - 30,500, Jalna - 30,400, Koosnoor - 30,400, Latur - 30,600, Nanded - 30,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.4 degree Celsius (88.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 11.1 degree Celsius (52.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 88 per cent, lowest - 33 per cent. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 31 and 11 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *