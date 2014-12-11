Nagpur, Dec 11 In range-bound trade, groundnut and linseed oil prices declined sharply at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on subdued demand at prevailing levels amid weak trend in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish because weak trend in groundnut producing regions. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh groundnut oil also affected sentiment, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity as no trader was in mood for any commitment because of fresh fall in overseas oil prices. * Traders expect easy condition in groundnut oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) continued to firm tendency on increased buying support from local crushing plants weak supply from producing belts. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and enquiries from South-based plants also boosted prices. Nearly 3,000 bags reported for auction here and high moisture content soyabean (more than 19 per cent) was available at Rs 26,200 per tonne here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-34,100 27,800-33,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-34,200 27,900-34,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,000-33,500 33,000-33,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 400 27,700-33,400 Amravati 100 27,500-33,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 27,800-33,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,400, Hingoli - 34,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,200, Malkapur - 34,300, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,200, Washim - 34,400, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) Dhan arrival (75 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,500 Castor n.a. n.a. 3,000-3,200 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,500-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 9,800-10,000 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Dhan n.a. n.a. 1,400-1,946 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 625 625 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 585 585 Cottonseed refined 605 605 Cottonseed solvent 585 685 Groundnut oil (loose) 840 850 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,410 1,425 Sunflower oil refined 680 680 Linseed oil 750 760 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,340 1,340 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 2,550 2,550 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 622 622 Soyoil Solvent 584 584 Cottonseed refined 607 607 Cottonseed solvent 587 587 AKOLA Soyoil refined 623 623 Soyoil Solvent 583 573 Cottonseed refined oil 606 606 Cottonseed solvent oil 587 587 DHULIA Soyoil refined 632 632 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 633 633 JALNA Soyoil refined 635 635 NANDED Soyoil refined 632 632 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 635, Baramati - 633, Chalisgaon - 638, Pachora - 636, Parbhani - 634, Koosnoor - 634, Solapur - 636, Supa - 637, Sangli - 635. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 29,200-29,700 29,200-29,700 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,700 Akola -29,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 30,200, Hingoli - 30,500, Jalna - 30,400, Koosnoor - 30,400, Latur - 30,600, Nanded - 30,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 30,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.4 degree Celsius (88.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 13.2 degree Celsius (55.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 32 and 14 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *