Nagpur, Dec 13 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) showed upward tendency on increased buying support demand from local millers amid tight
supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and enquiries from
South-based miller also boosted prices, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Desi gram raw moved down in open market in absence of buyers amid high moisture
content arrival.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here on poor demand amid ample stock in
ready position.
* Wheat mill quality suffered heavily in open market here in absence of buyers amid
healthy supply from producing regions like Punjab and Haryana.
* In Akola, Tuar - 4,600-4,800, Tuar dal - 7,000-7,300, Udid at 6,500-6,800,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,300-7,500, Moong - 7,500-7,800, Moong Mogar
(clean) 9,500-10,000, Gram - 2,500-2,700, Gram Super best bold - 3,600-3,900
for 100 kg.
* Other varieties of wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,400-2,860 2,360-2,800
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction n.a. 4,000-4,200
Moong Auction n.a. 6,300-6,500
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 3,900-4,200 3,900-4,200
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 2,850-2,950 2,850-2,950
Desi gram Raw 2,700-2,800 2,750-2,850
Gram Filter new 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600
Gram Kabuli 8,600-9,900 8,600-9,900
Gram Pink 7,300-7,500 7,300-7,500
Tuar Fataka Best 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500
Tuar Fataka Medium 7,200-7,300 7,200-7,300
Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000
Tuar Dal Medium phod 6,500-6,700 6,500-6,700
Tuar Gavarani 5,150-5,250 5,150-5,250
Tuar Karnataka 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600
Tuar Black 8,100-8,400 8,100-8,400
Masoor dal best 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400
Masoor dal medium 6,900-7,100 6,900-7,100
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 10,100-10,500 10,100-10,500
Moong Mogar Medium best 9,500-9,800 9,500-9,800
Moong dal Chilka 9,000-9,300 9,000-9,300
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 7,900-9,200 7,900-9,200
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 7,200-7,800 7,200-7,800
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,700-7,000 6,700-7,000
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,300-5,500 5,300-5,500
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,700-2,900 2,700-2,900
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,200 2,900-3,200
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,100 2,900-3,100
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,850-4,450 3,850-4,450
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,550 1,250-1,550
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,700-1,800
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,500 2,100-2,500
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,200 2,700-3,200
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,350 1,250-1,350
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800
Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,100 2,900-3,100
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600
Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,300-5,300 4,300-5,300
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-13,000 10,000-13,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-9,600 7,000-9,600
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,300 5,000-5,300
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 29.8 degree Celsius (85.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
18.5 degree Celsius (65.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder showers likely toward evening or night. Maximum
and minimum temperature would be around and 28 and 18 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)