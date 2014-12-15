Nagpur, Dec 13 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed upward tendency on increased buying support demand from local millers amid tight supply from producing regions. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and enquiries from South-based miller also boosted prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram raw moved down in open market in absence of buyers amid high moisture content arrival. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here on poor demand amid ample stock in ready position. * Wheat mill quality suffered heavily in open market here in absence of buyers amid healthy supply from producing regions like Punjab and Haryana. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,600-4,800, Tuar dal - 7,000-7,300, Udid at 6,500-6,800, Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,300-7,500, Moong - 7,500-7,800, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,500-10,000, Gram - 2,500-2,700, Gram Super best bold - 3,600-3,900 for 100 kg. * Other varieties of wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,400-2,860 2,360-2,800 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 4,000-4,200 Moong Auction n.a. 6,300-6,500 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 3,900-4,200 3,900-4,200 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,700-3,800 3,700-3,800 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 2,850-2,950 2,850-2,950 Desi gram Raw 2,700-2,800 2,750-2,850 Gram Filter new 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600 Gram Kabuli 8,600-9,900 8,600-9,900 Gram Pink 7,300-7,500 7,300-7,500 Tuar Fataka Best 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500 Tuar Fataka Medium 7,200-7,300 7,200-7,300 Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,800-7,000 6,800-7,000 Tuar Dal Medium phod 6,500-6,700 6,500-6,700 Tuar Gavarani 5,150-5,250 5,150-5,250 Tuar Karnataka 5,500-5,600 5,500-5,600 Tuar Black 8,100-8,400 8,100-8,400 Masoor dal best 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400 Masoor dal medium 6,900-7,100 6,900-7,100 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,100-10,500 10,100-10,500 Moong Mogar Medium best 9,500-9,800 9,500-9,800 Moong dal Chilka 9,000-9,300 9,000-9,300 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,900-9,200 7,900-9,200 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 7,200-7,800 7,200-7,800 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,700-7,000 6,700-7,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,300-5,500 5,300-5,500 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,700-2,900 2,700-2,900 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,200 2,900-3,200 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,100 2,900-3,100 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,850-4,450 3,850-4,450 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,550 1,250-1,550 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,700-1,800 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,500 2,100-2,500 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,200 2,700-3,200 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,350 1,250-1,350 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800 Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,100 2,900-3,100 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600 Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,300-5,300 4,300-5,300 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-13,000 10,000-13,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-9,600 7,000-9,600 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,300 5,000-5,300 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.8 degree Celsius (85.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 18.5 degree Celsius (65.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder showers likely toward evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 28 and 18 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)