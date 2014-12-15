Nagpur, Dec 15 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on poor demand from local millers amid poor quality arrival from producing regions. Easy condition on NCDEX and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also pulled down prices here. Unseasonal rains yesterday evening affected arrival, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties recovered in open market on increased marriage season demand from local traders amid thin supply from producing regions. TUAR * Tuar varieties reported strong in open market on renewed seasonal demand from local traders. Weak overseas supply also activated stockists. * Masoor varieties shot up in open market on increased buying support from local traders amid thin arrival from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,600-4,800, Tuar dal - 7,000-7,300, Udid at 6,500-6,800, Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,300-7,500, Moong - 7,500-7,800, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,500-10,000, Gram - 2,500-2,700, Gram Super best bold - 3,600-3,900 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity because expectation of unseasonal rains in parts of Vidarbha, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,400-2,890 2,400-2,930 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 4,000-4,200 Moong Auction n.a. 6,300-6,500 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 3,950-4,250 3,900-4,200 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,700-3,800 3,600-3,700 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 2,900-3,000 2,850-2,950 Desi gram Raw 2,750-2,850 2,750-2,850 Gram Filter new 3,200-3,600 3,100-3,500 Gram Kabuli 8,600-9,900 8,600-9,900 Gram Pink 7,300-7,500 7,300-7,500 Tuar Fataka Best 7,400-7,600 7,400-7,500 Tuar Fataka Medium 7,200-7,300 7,100-7,200 Tuar Dal Best Phod 6,800-7,100 6,700-7,000 Tuar Dal Medium phod 6,200-6,400 6,100-6,300 Tuar Gavarani 5,250-5,400 5,150-5,250 Tuar Karnataka 5,600-5,700 5,500-5,600 Tuar Black 8,100-8,400 8,000-8,300 Masoor dal best 7,100-7,450 7,000-7,300 Masoor dal medium 6,900-7,200 6,800-7,100 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,100-10,500 10,100-10,500 Moong Mogar Medium best 9,500-9,800 9,500-9,800 Moong dal Chilka 9,000-9,300 9,000-9,300 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,900-9,200 7,900-9,200 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 7,200-7,800 7,200-7,800 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,700-7,000 6,700-7,000 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,300-5,500 5,300-5,500 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,700-2,900 2,700-2,900 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,200 2,900-3,200 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,100 2,900-3,100 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,850-4,450 3,850-4,450 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,550 1,250-1,550 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,500 2,100-2,500 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,200 2,700-3,200 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,350 1,250-1,350 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800 Rice BPT new (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,100 2,900-3,100 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600 Rice HMT new (100 INR/KG) 3,800-4,200 3,800-4,200 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,300-5,300 4,300-5,300 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-13,000 10,000-13,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-9,600 7,000-9,600 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,300 5,000-5,300 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.2 degree Celsius (82.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 18.6 degree Celsius (65.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 1.1 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 26 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)