Nagpur, Dec 23 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) zoomed up again on good seasonal demand from local millers amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable hike on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and enquiries from South-based millers also jacked up prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market on poor demand and ample stock in ready position. TUAR * Tuar gavarani recovered further in open market on good seasonal demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. * Masoor and udid varieties recovered strognly in open market on good buying support from local traders amid thin arrival from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,700-4,900, Tuar dal - 7,100-7,400, Udid at 6,700-6,900, Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,500-7,700, Moong - 7,800-8,000, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,700-10,100, Gram - 2,500-2,700, Gram Super best bold - 3,600-3,900 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,800-3,300 2,700-3,210 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 4,000-4,200 Moong Auction n.a. 6,300-6,500 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,100-4,350 4,100-4,350 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,850-3,950 3,850-3,950 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100 Desi gram Raw 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900 Gram Filter new 3,300-3,700 3,300-3,700 Gram Kabuli 8,600-9,900 8,600-9,900 Gram Pink 7,300-7,500 7,300-7,500 Tuar Fataka Best 7,700-7,800 7,700-7,800 Tuar Fataka Medium 7,450-7,600 7,450-7,600 Tuar Dal Best Phod 7,000-7,200 7,000-7,200 Tuar Dal Medium phod 6,600-6,800 6,600-6,800 Tuar Gavarani 5,450-5,550 5,400-5,500 Tuar Karnataka 5,700-5,900 5,700-5,900 Tuar Black 8,300-8,700 8,300-8,700 Masoor dal best 7,300-7,450 7,100-7,450 Masoor dal medium 7,000-7,200 6,900-7,200 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,300-10,600 10,300-10,600 Moong Mogar Medium best 9,700-10,200 9,700-10,200 Moong dal Chilka 9,200-9,800 9,200-9,800 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 7,900-9,200 7,900-9,200 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-8,200 7,800-8,200 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,600-7,800 7,500-7,700 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,000 5,500-5,800 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,200 2,900-3,200 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,100 2,900-3,100 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,850-4,450 3,850-4,450 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,550 1,250-1,550 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,500 2,100-2,500 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,200 1,900-2,200 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,200 2,700-3,200 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,350 1,250-1,350 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,200 2,900-3,200 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,400 3,900-4,400 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,400-5,300 4,400-5,300 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-13,000 10,000-13,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-9,600 7,000-9,600 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,100-5,300 5,100-5,300 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 27.9 degree Celsius (82.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 7.8 degree Celsius (46.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 95 per cent, lowest - 31 per cent. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 28 and 08 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)