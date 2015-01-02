Nagpur, Jan 2 Gram prices suffered heavily in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on poor buying support from local millers amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition on NCDEX and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also pushed down gram prices. Heavy rains yesterday evening and today morning affected trading activity, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram recovered in open market here on increased marriage season demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. * Rice HMT and rice HMT Shriram recovered strongly in open market here on good seasonal demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions like Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradeh. * In Akola, Tuar - 4,700-4,900, Tuar dal - 7,100-7,400, Udid at 6,700-6,900, Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,500-7,700, Moong - 7,800-8,000, Moong Mogar (clean) 9,700-10,100, Gram - 2,500-2,700, Gram Super best bold - 3,600-3,900 for 100 kg. * Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,400-3,250 2,500-3,340 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 4,000-4,200 Moong Auction n.a. 6,200-6,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,150-4,300 4,150-4,300 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 3,900-4,000 3,900-4,000 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,000-3,100 3,000-3,100 Desi gram Raw 3,150-3,450 3,100-3,400 Gram Filter new 3,300-3,700 3,300-3,700 Gram Kabuli 8,600-9,900 8,600-9,900 Gram Pink 7,300-7,500 7,300-7,500 Tuar Fataka Best 7,700-7,800 7,700-7,800 Tuar Fataka Medium 7,450-7,600 7,450-7,600 Tuar Dal Best Phod 7,000-7,200 7,000-7,200 Tuar Dal Medium phod 6,600-6,800 6,600-6,800 Tuar Gavarani 5,550-5,650 5,550-5,650 Tuar Karnataka 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Tuar Black 8,400-8,800 8,400-8,800 Masoor dal best 7,300-7,500 7,300-7,500 Masoor dal medium 7,000-7,200 7,000-7,200 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,500-10,800 10,500-10,800 Moong Mogar Medium best 9,800-10,200 9,800-10,200 Moong dal Chilka 9,500-10,000 9,500-10,000 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,400-9,900 8,400-9,900 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,200-8,500 8,200-8,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,700-7,900 7,700-7,900 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,000-6,200 5,800-6,000 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,200 2,900-3,200 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,100 2,900-3,100 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,850-4,450 3,850-4,450 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,600 1,300-1,600 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,100-2,500 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,200 1,950-2,200 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,850 1,550-1,850 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,300 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,300 3,800-4,200 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,400 4,400-5,300 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-13,000 10,000-13,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-9,600 7,000-9,600 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,500 5,100-5,500 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 25.7 degree Celsius (78.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.3 degree Celsius (63.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 4.3 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 22 and 17 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)