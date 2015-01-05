Nagpur, Jan 5 Gram prices zoomed up in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased seasonal demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing belts. Notable rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and reported demand from South-based millers also boosted prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties shot up in open market here on increased buying support from local traders amid tight supply from millers. TUAR * Tuar varieties reported higher in open market on good marriage season demand from local traders amid thin supply from producing regions. * Masoor, Moong and Udid varieties touched to a record high in open market here on increased marriage season demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. Reports about damage of crop because of unseasonal rains in all over Vidarbha also activated stockists. * In Akola, Tuar - 5,000-5,200, Tuar dal - 7,200-7,500, Udid at 6,700-6,900, Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,500-7,700, Moong - 8,400-8,600, Moong Mogar (clean) 10,200-10,500, Gram - 2,900-3,100, Gram Super best bold - 3,900-4,200 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,950-3,500 2,700-3,370 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 4,000-4,200 Moong Auction n.a. 6,200-6,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,600-4,700 4,300-4,400 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 4,300-4,400 4,100-4,200 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,300-3,700 3,100-3,400 Desi gram Raw 3,350-3,500 3,150-3,450 Gram Filter new 3,600-4,000 3,400-3,800 Gram Kabuli 8,800-9,900 8,800-9,900 Gram Pink 7,500-7,700 7,500-7,700 Tuar Fataka Best 7,700-7,800 7,600-7,700 Tuar Fataka Medium 7,400-7,500 7,300-7,400 Tuar Dal Best Phod 7,100-7,200 7,000-7,100 Tuar Dal Medium phod 6,700-6,800 6,600-6,800 Tuar Gavarani 5,700-5,800 5,600-5,700 Tuar Karnataka 5,850-6,000 5,850-6,000 Tuar Black 8,400-8,800 8,400-8,800 Masoor dal best 7,400-7,500 7,300-7,500 Masoor dal medium 7,100-7,300 7,000-7,200 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,500-11,000 10,500-10,800 Moong Mogar Medium best 10,000-10,300 9,800-10,200 Moong dal Chilka 9,500-10,000 9,400-9,700 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,900-10,200 8,600-9,900 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,700-9,000 8,200-8,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,800-8,000 7,700-7,900 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,300-6,500 5,800-6,000 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,200 2,900-3,200 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,100 2,900-3,100 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,850-4,450 3,850-4,450 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,600 1,300-1,600 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,100-2,500 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,200 1,950-2,200 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,300 2,900-3,300 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,850 1,550-1,850 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,300 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,300 3,900-4,300 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,400 4,600-5,400 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-13,000 10,000-13,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-9,600 7,000-9,600 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,500 5,100-5,500 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 27.9 degree Celsius (82.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 12.9 degree Celsius (55.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.7 mm FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 25 and 11 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)