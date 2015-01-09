Nagpur, Jan 9 Gram prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased demand from local millers amid tight supply from
producing regions. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and reported demand from South-based
millers also boosted prices, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Desi gram showed upward trend in open market here on renewed demand from local
traders amid weak supply from producing belts. Fresh rise on NCDEX also helped to
push up prices.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply
position.
* Batri dal suffered heavily in open market here on lack of demand from local traders
amid release of stock from stockists.
* In Akola, Tuar - 5,000-5,200, Tuar dal - 7,200-7,500, Udid at 6,700-6,900,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,500-7,700, Moong - 8,400-8,600, Moong Mogar
(clean) 10,200-10,500, Gram - 2,900-3,100, Gram Super best bold - 3,900-4,200
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,700-3,200 2,660-3,110
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction n.a. 3,900-4,100
Moong Auction n.a. 6,200-6,400
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,300-3,700 3,300-3,700
Desi gram Raw 3,400-3,550 3,350-3,500
Gram Filter new 3,700-4,100 3,700-4,100
Gram Kabuli 8,900-10,000 8,900-10,000
Gram Pink 7,600-7,800 7,600-7,800
Tuar Fataka Best 7,700-7,800 7,700-7,800
Tuar Fataka Medium 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500
Tuar Dal Best Phod 7,100-7,200 7,100-7,200
Tuar Dal Medium phod 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800
Tuar Gavarani 5,750-5,850 5,750-5,850
Tuar Karnataka 5,900-6,050 5,900-6,050
Tuar Black 8,500-8,900 8,500-8,900
Masoor dal best 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500
Masoor dal medium 7,100-7,300 7,100-7,300
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 10,500-11,000 10,500-11,000
Moong Mogar Medium best 10,000-10,300 10,000-10,300
Moong dal Chilka 9,500-10,000 9,500-10,000
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 8,900-10,200 8,900-10,200
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,800-9,100 8,800-9,100
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,900-8,100 7,900-8,100
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,300-4,500
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,900-3,100 2,900-3,100
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,200 2,900-3,200
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,100 2,900-3,100
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,850-4,450 3,850-4,450
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,600 1,300-1,600
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,100-2,500
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,200 1,950-2,200
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,300 2,900-3,300
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,850 1,550-1,850
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,300
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,350 2,200-2,350
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500
Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,600 3,000-3,600
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,300 3,900-4,300
Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600
Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,900 4,600-5,900
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-13,000 10,000-13,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-9,600 7,000-9,600
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,300-5,600 5,300-5,600
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 28.4 degree Celsius (83.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
6.2 degree Celsius (43.2 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 28 and 07 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)