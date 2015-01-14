Nagpur, Jan 14 Gram prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on lack of demand from local millers amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. High moisture content arrival and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply position. TUAR * Tuar gavarani showed weak tendency in open market here in absence of buyers amid good supply from producing regions. * Lakhodi dal recovered further in open market on good buying support from local traders amid weak supply from producing belts. * Rice HMT varieties reported sharp fall in open market on poor buying support from local traders amid increased arrival from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar - 5,000-5,200, Tuar dal - 7,200-7,500, Udid at 6,700-6,900, Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,500-7,700, Moong - 8,400-8,600, Moong Mogar (clean) 10,200-10,500, Gram - 2,900-3,100, Gram Super best bold - 3,900-4,200 for 100 kg. * Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,700-3,250 2,700-3,400 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 4,100-4,350 Moong Auction n.a. 6,200-6,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,300-3,700 3,300-3,700 Desi gram Raw 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 Gram Filter new 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000 Gram Kabuli 8,900-10,000 8,900-10,000 Gram Pink 7,600-7,800 7,600-7,800 Tuar Fataka Best 8,100-8,200 8,100-8,200 Tuar Fataka Medium 7,800-8,000 7,800-8,000 Tuar Dal Best Phod 7,100-7,400 7,100-7,400 Tuar Dal Medium phod 6,700-7,000 6,700-7,000 Tuar Gavarani 5,700-5,800 5,800-5,900 Tuar Karnataka 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Tuar Black 8,600-9,100 8,600-9,100 Masoor dal best 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500 Masoor dal medium 7,100-7,300 7,100-7,300 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,500-11,000 10,500-11,000 Moong Mogar Medium best 10,000-10,300 10,000-10,300 Moong dal Chilka 9,500-10,000 9,500-10,000 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,900-10,200 8,900-10,200 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,500-9,000 8,500-9,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,500-8,100 7,500-8,100 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,100-3,400 3,000-3,300 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,150 3,000-3,150 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,500 3,900-4,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,600 1,300-1,600 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,100-2,500 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,200 1,950-2,200 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,300 2,900-3,300 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,850 1,550-1,850 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,300 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,350 2,200-2,350 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500 Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,600 3,000-3,600 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,300 3,900-4,300 Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,400-4,600 Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,400-5,700 4,600-5,900 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-13,000 10,000-13,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-9,600 7,000-9,600 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,300-5,600 5,300-5,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.7 degree Celsius (83.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 6.3 degree Celsius (48.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 08 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)