Nagpur, Jan 14 Gram prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) here on lack of demand from local millers amid profit-taking selling by
stockists at higher level. High moisture content arrival and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh
gram prices also affected sentiment, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply
position.
TUAR
* Tuar gavarani showed weak tendency in open market here in absence of buyers amid
good supply from producing regions.
* Lakhodi dal recovered further in open market on good buying support from local
traders amid weak supply from producing belts.
* Rice HMT varieties reported sharp fall in open market on poor buying support from
local traders amid increased arrival from producing regions.
* In Akola, Tuar - 5,000-5,200, Tuar dal - 7,200-7,500, Udid at 6,700-6,900,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,500-7,700, Moong - 8,400-8,600, Moong Mogar
(clean) 10,200-10,500, Gram - 2,900-3,100, Gram Super best bold - 3,900-4,200
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,700-3,250 2,700-3,400
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction n.a. 4,100-4,350
Moong Auction n.a. 6,200-6,400
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,300-3,700 3,300-3,700
Desi gram Raw 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500
Gram Filter new 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000
Gram Kabuli 8,900-10,000 8,900-10,000
Gram Pink 7,600-7,800 7,600-7,800
Tuar Fataka Best 8,100-8,200 8,100-8,200
Tuar Fataka Medium 7,800-8,000 7,800-8,000
Tuar Dal Best Phod 7,100-7,400 7,100-7,400
Tuar Dal Medium phod 6,700-7,000 6,700-7,000
Tuar Gavarani 5,700-5,800 5,800-5,900
Tuar Karnataka 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100
Tuar Black 8,600-9,100 8,600-9,100
Masoor dal best 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500
Masoor dal medium 7,100-7,300 7,100-7,300
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 10,500-11,000 10,500-11,000
Moong Mogar Medium best 10,000-10,300 10,000-10,300
Moong dal Chilka 9,500-10,000 9,500-10,000
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 8,900-10,200 8,900-10,200
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,500-9,000 8,500-9,000
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,500-8,100 7,500-8,100
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,100-3,400 3,000-3,300
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,150 3,000-3,150
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,500 3,900-4,500
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,600 1,300-1,600
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,100-2,500
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,200 1,950-2,200
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,300 2,900-3,300
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,850 1,550-1,850
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,300
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,350 2,200-2,350
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500
Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,600 3,000-3,600
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,300 3,900-4,300
Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,400-4,600
Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,400-5,700 4,600-5,900
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-13,000 10,000-13,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-9,600 7,000-9,600
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,300-5,600 5,300-5,600
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 28.7 degree Celsius (83.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
6.3 degree Celsius (48.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 29 and 08 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)