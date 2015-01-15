Nagpur, Jan 15 Gram prices continued to show weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on poor buying support from local millers amid increased supply from producing regions. Sharp fall in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and no enquiries from South-based millers also affected prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram mill quality recovered in open market here on good demand from local traders. Reports about poor crop position also pushed up prices. TUAR * Tuar black moved down in open market here in absence of buyers amid good supply from producing belts. * Moong varieties reported strong in open market on good demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar - 5,000-5,200, Tuar dal - 7,200-7,500, Udid at 6,700-6,900, Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,500-7,700, Moong - 8,400-8,600, Moong Mogar (clean) 10,200-10,500, Gram - 2,900-3,100, Gram Super best bold - 3,900-4,200 for 100 kg. * Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity because of Makar Sankranti festival, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,675-3,100 2,700-3,210 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 4,100-5,100 Moong Auction n.a. 6,200-6,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,350-3,750 3,300-3,700 Desi gram Raw 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 Gram Filter new 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000 Gram Kabuli 8,900-10,000 8,900-10,000 Gram Pink 7,600-7,800 7,600-7,800 Tuar Fataka Best 8,100-8,200 8,100-8,200 Tuar Fataka Medium 7,800-8,000 7,800-8,000 Tuar Dal Best Phod 7,100-7,400 7,100-7,400 Tuar Dal Medium phod 6,700-7,000 6,700-7,000 Tuar Gavarani 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Tuar Karnataka 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Tuar Black 8,500-9,000 8,600-9,100 Masoor dal best 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500 Masoor dal medium 7,100-7,300 7,100-7,300 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,700-11,200 10,500-11,000 Moong Mogar Medium best 10,000-10,400 10,000-10,300 Moong dal Chilka 9,600-10,100 9,500-10,000 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,900-10,200 8,900-10,200 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,500-9,000 8,500-9,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,500-8,100 7,500-8,100 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,100-3,400 3,100-3,400 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,150 3,000-3,150 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,500 3,900-4,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,600 1,300-1,600 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,100-2,500 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,200 1,950-2,200 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,300 2,900-3,300 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,850 1,550-1,850 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,300 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,350 2,200-2,350 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500 Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,600 3,000-3,600 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,300 3,900-4,300 Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400 Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,400-5,700 4,400-5,700 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-13,000 10,000-13,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-9,600 7,000-9,600 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,300-5,600 5,300-5,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.9 degree Celsius (84.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 7.5 degree Celsius (45.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 09 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)