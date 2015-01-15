Nagpur, Jan 15 Gram prices continued to show weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture
Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on poor buying support from local millers amid
increased supply from producing regions. Sharp fall in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and no
enquiries from South-based millers also affected prices, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram mill quality recovered in open market here on good demand from local traders.
Reports about poor crop position also pushed up prices.
TUAR
* Tuar black moved down in open market here in absence of buyers amid
good supply from producing belts.
* Moong varieties reported strong in open market on good demand from local traders
amid tight supply from producing regions.
* In Akola, Tuar - 5,000-5,200, Tuar dal - 7,200-7,500, Udid at 6,700-6,900,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,500-7,700, Moong - 8,400-8,600, Moong Mogar
(clean) 10,200-10,500, Gram - 2,900-3,100, Gram Super best bold - 3,900-4,200
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in thin trading activity because of Makar Sankranti festival, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,675-3,100 2,700-3,210
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction n.a. 4,100-5,100
Moong Auction n.a. 6,200-6,400
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,350-3,750 3,300-3,700
Desi gram Raw 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500
Gram Filter new 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000
Gram Kabuli 8,900-10,000 8,900-10,000
Gram Pink 7,600-7,800 7,600-7,800
Tuar Fataka Best 8,100-8,200 8,100-8,200
Tuar Fataka Medium 7,800-8,000 7,800-8,000
Tuar Dal Best Phod 7,100-7,400 7,100-7,400
Tuar Dal Medium phod 6,700-7,000 6,700-7,000
Tuar Gavarani 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800
Tuar Karnataka 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100
Tuar Black 8,500-9,000 8,600-9,100
Masoor dal best 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500
Masoor dal medium 7,100-7,300 7,100-7,300
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 10,700-11,200 10,500-11,000
Moong Mogar Medium best 10,000-10,400 10,000-10,300
Moong dal Chilka 9,600-10,100 9,500-10,000
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 8,900-10,200 8,900-10,200
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,500-9,000 8,500-9,000
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,500-8,100 7,500-8,100
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,100-3,400 3,100-3,400
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,150 3,000-3,150
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,500 3,900-4,500
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,600 1,300-1,600
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,100-2,500
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,200 1,950-2,200
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,300 2,900-3,300
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,850 1,550-1,850
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,300
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,350 2,200-2,350
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500
Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,600 3,000-3,600
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,300 3,900-4,300
Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400
Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,400-5,700 4,400-5,700
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-13,000 10,000-13,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-9,600 7,000-9,600
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,300-5,600 5,300-5,600
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 28.9 degree Celsius (84.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
7.5 degree Celsius (45.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 09 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)