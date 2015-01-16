Nagpur, Jan 16 Gram prices continued to reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on lack of demand from local millers amid good arrival from producing regions. Easy condition on NCDEX, sharp fall in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and high moisture content arrival also pulled down prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. TUAR * Tuar black declined further in open market here in absence of buyers amid good supply from producing belts. * Moong Chamki firmed in open market on increased marriage & festival season demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar - 5,000-5,200, Tuar dal - 7,200-7,500, Udid at 6,700-6,900, Udid Mogar (clean) - 7,500-7,700, Moong - 8,400-8,600, Moong Mogar (clean) 10,200-10,500, Gram - 2,900-3,100, Gram Super best bold - 3,900-4,200 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity because of Makar Sankranti festival, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,675-2,900 2,675-3,070 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction n.a. 4,400-5,150 Moong Auction n.a. 6,200-6,400 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,350-3,750 3,350-3,750 Desi gram Raw 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 Gram Filter new 3,600-4,000 3,600-4,000 Gram Kabuli 8,900-10,000 8,900-10,000 Gram Pink 7,600-7,800 7,600-7,800 Tuar Fataka Best 8,100-8,200 8,100-8,200 Tuar Fataka Medium 7,800-8,000 7,800-8,000 Tuar Dal Best Phod 7,100-7,400 7,100-7,400 Tuar Dal Medium phod 6,700-7,000 6,700-7,000 Tuar Gavarani 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Tuar Karnataka 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Tuar Black 8,400-8,900 8,500-9,000 Masoor dal best 7,400-7,500 7,400-7,500 Masoor dal medium 7,100-7,300 7,100-7,300 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,700-11,200 10,700-11,200 Moong Mogar Medium best 10,000-10,400 10,000-10,400 Moong dal Chilka 9,600-10,100 9,600-10,100 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 9,200-10,700 8,900-10,400 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,500-9,000 8,500-9,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,500-8,100 7,500-8,100 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,100-3,400 3,100-3,400 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,150 3,000-3,150 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,500 3,900-4,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,600 1,300-1,600 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,100-2,500 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,200 1,950-2,200 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,300 2,900-3,300 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,850 1,550-1,850 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,300 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,350 2,200-2,350 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500 Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,600 3,000-3,600 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,300 3,900-4,300 Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400 Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,400-5,700 4,400-5,700 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 10,000-13,000 10,000-13,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,000-9,600 7,000-9,600 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,300-5,600 5,300-5,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.1 degree Celsius (82.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 8.6 degree Celsius (47.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 28 and 09 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)