Nagpur, Mar 17 Gram and tuar prices reported down again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on poor buying support from local millers amid high moisture content arrival. Fresh fall on NCDEX and increased overseas supply also pulled down prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram raw showed weak tendency in open market in absence of buyers amid poor quality arrival. TUAR * Tuar varieties recovered strongly in open market on good seasonal demand from local traders amid thin supply from producing belts because of unseasonal rains. * Moong Chamki firmed up in open market on increased buying support from local traders amid restricted supply from producing belts. * In Akola, Tuar - 5,800-5,900, Tuar dal - 8,500-8,700, Udid at 6,900-7,200, Udid Mogar (clean) - 8,000-8,300, Moong - 8,500-8,700, Moong Mogar (clean) 10,400-10,700, Gram - 3,500-3,700, Gram Super best bold - 4,400-4,500 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,000-3,475 2,940-3,530 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 5,100-6,000 5,200-6,090 Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,500 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,500-4,650 4,500-4,650 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 4,100-4,250 4,100-4,250 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600 Desi gram Raw 3,400-3,450 3,450-3,500 Gram Filter new 3,700-4,000 3,700-4,000 Gram Kabuli 5,900-6,900 5,900-6,900 Gram Pink 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Tuar Fataka Best 8,800-8,900 8,700-8,800 Tuar Fataka Medium 8,450-8,650 8,350-8,600 Tuar Dal Best Phod 8,000-8,300 8,000-8,250 Tuar Dal Medium phod 7,600-7,900 7,600-7,800 Tuar Gavarani New 5,950-6,100 5,900-6,050 Tuar Karnataka 6,100-6,300 6,000-6,200 Tuar Black 8,800-9,100 8,800-9,100 Masoor dal best 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400 Masoor dal medium 6,900-7,100 6,900-7,100 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,500-11,000 10,500-10,800 Moong Mogar Medium best 9,900-10,200 9,900-10,200 Moong dal Chilka 9,700-9,900 9,700-9,900 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,600-9,750 8,500-9,700 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,600-8,800 8,600-8,800 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,600-8,200 7,600-8,200 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,100 5,800-6,100 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,350-4,550 4,350-4,550 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,100-3,350 3,100-3,350 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,950-3,100 2,950-3,100 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,850-2,950 2,850-2,950 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,500-4,500 3,500-4,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,600 1,300-1,600 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,650 1,600-1,650 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,400 2,100-2,400 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,100-1,200 1,100-1,200 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700 Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,850 2,600-2,850 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,200 2,900-3,200 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700 Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,700 3,100-3,700 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,100 3,700-4,100 Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500 Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,100 4,500-5,100 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,500-10,500 8,500-10,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-8,000 6,000-8,000 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,200 4,000-4,200 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,250 2,100-2,250 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.6 degree Celsius (92.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 20.4 degree Celsius (68.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 96 per cent, lowest - 45 per cent. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 34 and 20 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)