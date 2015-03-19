Nagpur, Mar 19 Gram and tuar prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on poor buying support from local millers. Eassy condition on NCDEX in gram, healthy arrival in Madhya Pradesh mandi and good supply from producing regions also affected prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram raw recovered in open market on good seasonal demand from local traders amid. Reported demand from South-based traders also pushed up prices. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. * Rice Chinnor varieties reported strong in open market on good seasonal demand from local traders amid thin supply from producing regions like Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. * In Akola, Tuar - 5,800-5,900, Tuar dal - 8,500-8,700, Udid at 6,900-7,200, Udid Mogar (clean) - 8,000-8,300, Moong - 8,500-8,700, Moong Mogar (clean) 10,400-10,700, Gram - 3,500-3,700, Gram Super best bold - 4,400-4,500 for 100 kg. * Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,000-3,450 3,020-3,490 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 5,200-5,900 5,200-6,010 Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,500 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,500-4,650 4,500-4,650 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 4,100-4,250 4,100-4,250 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600 Desi gram Raw 3,450-3,500 3,400-3,450 Gram Filter new 3,700-4,000 3,700-4,000 Gram Kabuli 5,900-6,900 5,900-6,900 Gram Pink 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Tuar Fataka Best 8,800-8,900 8,800-8,900 Tuar Fataka Medium 8,450-8,650 8,450-8,650 Tuar Dal Best Phod 8,000-8,300 8,000-8,300 Tuar Dal Medium phod 7,600-7,900 7,600-7,900 Tuar Gavarani New 5,950-6,100 5,950-6,100 Tuar Karnataka 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300 Tuar Black 8,800-9,100 8,800-9,100 Masoor dal best 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400 Masoor dal medium 6,900-7,100 6,900-7,100 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,500-11,000 10,500-10,800 Moong Mogar Medium best 9,900-10,200 9,900-10,200 Moong dal Chilka 9,700-9,900 9,700-9,900 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,600-9,750 8,600-9,750 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,600-8,800 8,600-8,800 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,600-8,200 7,600-8,200 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,100 5,800-6,100 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,350-4,550 4,350-4,550 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,950-3,100 2,950-3,100 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,850-2,950 2,850-2,950 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,500-4,500 3,500-4,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,700 1,400-1,700 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,725-1,800 1,725-1,800 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,350 2,100-2,350 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,050 1,900-2,050 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,750-3,200 2,750-3,200 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,000 1,850-2,000 Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,850 2,400-2,850 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,200 2,900-3,200 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700 Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,150-3,700 3,150-3,700 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,100 3,700-4,100 Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500 Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,100 4,500-5,100 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,500-10,500 8,500-10,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-8,000 6,000-8,000 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,600 4,200-4,400 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,600 5,000-5,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,250 2,100-2,250 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.3 degree Celsius (93.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.7 degree Celsius (60.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)