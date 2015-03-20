Nagpur, Mar 20 Gram and tuar prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce
and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on good seasonal demand from local millers amid thin supply
from producing regions. Notable rise on NCDEX in gram, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses and
weak overseas arrival also boosted prices, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor.
TUAR
* Tuar gavarani and tuar Karnataka recovered in open market on increased demand from
local traders amid tight supply from millers.
* Moong Mogar bold and medium varieties reported higher in open market on increased
festival season demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing belts.
* In Akola, Tuar - 5,800-5,900, Tuar dal - 8,500-8,700, Udid at 6,900-7,200,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 8,000-8,300, Moong - 8,500-8,700, Moong Mogar
(clean) 10,400-10,700, Gram - 3,500-3,700, Gram Super best bold - 4,400-4,500
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 3,000-3,460 3,000-3,420
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 5,200-6,000 5,200-5,920
Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,500
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 4,500-4,650 4,500-4,650
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 4,100-4,250 4,100-4,250
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,500-3,600 3,500-3,600
Desi gram Raw 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500
Gram Filter new 3,700-4,000 3,700-4,000
Gram Kabuli 5,900-6,900 5,900-6,900
Gram Pink 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600
Tuar Fataka Best 8,800-8,900 8,800-8,900
Tuar Fataka Medium 8,450-8,650 8,450-8,650
Tuar Dal Best Phod 8,000-8,300 8,000-8,300
Tuar Dal Medium phod 7,600-7,900 7,600-7,900
Tuar Gavarani New 6,000-6,150 5,950-6,100
Tuar Karnataka 6,150-6,350 6,100-6,300
Tuar Black 8,800-9,100 8,800-9,100
Masoor dal best 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400
Masoor dal medium 6,900-7,100 6,900-7,100
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 10,700-11,200 10,500-10,800
Moong Mogar Medium best 10,000-10,300 9,900-10,200
Moong dal Chilka 9,700-9,900 9,700-9,900
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 8,600-9,750 8,600-9,750
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,600-8,800 8,600-8,800
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,600-8,200 7,600-8,200
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,800-6,100 5,800-6,100
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,350-4,550 4,350-4,550
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,950-3,100 2,950-3,100
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,850-2,950 2,850-2,950
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,500-4,500 3,500-4,500
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,700 1,400-1,700
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,725-1,800 1,725-1,800
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,350 2,100-2,350
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,050 1,900-2,050
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,750-3,200 2,750-3,200
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,000 1,850-2,000
Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,850 2,400-2,850
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,200 2,900-3,200
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700
Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,150-3,700 3,150-3,700
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,100 3,700-4,100
Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500
Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,100 4,500-5,100
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,500-10,500 8,500-10,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-8,000 6,000-8,000
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,250 2,100-2,250
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 34.0 degree Celsius (93.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
16.7 degree Celsius (62.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 35 and 18
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
ATTN : Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in Vidarbha will
be closed tomorrow (Saturday) on the occasion of Gudhi Padwa.