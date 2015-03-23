Nagpur, Mar 23 Gram and tuar prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on poor buying support from local millers amid high moisture content arrival. Fresh fall on NCDEX in gram, increased overseas arrival in tuar, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses also pulled down prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties firmed up in open market on renewed buying support from local traders. Reports about weak production in this season also boosted prices. TUAR * Tuar varieties reported higher in open market on increased seasonal buying support from local traders amid thin supply from millers. * Udid varieties reported strong in open market on good demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing belts. * In Akola, Tuar - 5,800-5,900, Tuar dal - 8,500-8,700, Udid at 6,900-7,200, Udid Mogar (clean) - 8,000-8,300, Moong - 8,500-8,700, Moong Mogar (clean) 10,400-10,700, Gram - 3,500-3,700, Gram Super best bold - 4,400-4,500 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,000-3,330 3,000-3,410 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 5,000-5,990 5,200-6,030 Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,500 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,650 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 4,200-4,300 4,100-4,250 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,600-3,700 3,500-3,600 Desi gram Raw 3,500-3,550 3,450-3,500 Gram Filter new 3,800-4,000 3,700-4,000 Gram Kabuli 5,900-6,900 5,900-6,900 Gram Pink 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Tuar Fataka Best 8,800-9,000 8,800-8,900 Tuar Fataka Medium 8,500-8,700 8,450-8,650 Tuar Dal Best Phod 8,100-8,300 8,000-8,300 Tuar Dal Medium phod 7,600-7,900 7,500-7,900 Tuar Gavarani New 5,900-6,050 5,900-6,000 Tuar Karnataka 6,150-6,300 6,100-6,300 Tuar Black 8,800-9,100 8,800-9,100 Masoor dal best 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400 Masoor dal medium 6,900-7,100 6,900-7,100 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,500-11,000 10,500-11,000 Moong Mogar Medium best 9,500-10,200 9,500-10,200 Moong dal Chilka 9,000-9,600 9,000-9,600 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,600-9,750 8,600-9,750 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,700-9,200 8,600-8,900 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,600-8,200 7,500-8,200 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,900-6,200 5,800-6,100 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,350-4,550 4,350-4,550 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,100-3,300 3,100-3,300 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,950-3,100 2,950-3,100 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,850-2,950 2,850-2,950 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,500-4,500 3,500-4,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,700 1,400-1,700 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,725-1,800 1,725-1,800 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,350 2,100-2,350 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,050 1,900-2,050 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,750-3,200 2,750-3,200 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,000 1,850-2,000 Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,850 2,400-2,850 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,200 2,900-3,200 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700 Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,150-3,700 3,150-3,700 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,100 3,700-4,100 Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500 Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,100 4,500-5,100 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,500-10,500 8,500-10,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-8,000 6,000-8,000 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,250 2,100-2,250 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 39.3 degree Celsius (102.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 20.9 degree Celsius (69.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 40 and 22 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)