Nagpur, Mar 27 Gram and tuar prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on good buying support from local millers amid thin supply from producing regions. Good rise on NCDEX in gram, weak overseas arrival and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses also helped to push up, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram raw showed weak tendency in open market on poor demand from local traders amid high moisture content arrival. TUAR * Tuar gavarani and tuar Karnataka firmed up in open market on good demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing belts. * Moong Chamki reported strong in open market on good festival season demand from local traders amid thin arrival from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar - 5,800-5,900, Tuar dal - 8,500-8,700, Udid at 6,900-7,200, Udid Mogar (clean) - 8,000-8,300, Moong - 8,500-8,700, Moong Mogar (clean) 10,400-10,700, Gram - 3,500-3,700, Gram Super best bold - 4,400-4,500 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,000-3,435 3,000-3,370 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 5,200-5,960 5,180-5,900 Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,500 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,650-3,750 3,650-3,750 Desi gram Raw 3,450-3,500 3,500-3,550 Gram Filter new 3,800-4,000 3,800-4,000 Gram Kabuli 6,000-7,000 6,000-7,000 Gram Pink 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Tuar Fataka Best 8,800-9,000 8,800-9,000 Tuar Fataka Medium 8,500-8,700 8,500-8,700 Tuar Dal Best Phod 8,100-8,300 8,100-8,300 Tuar Dal Medium phod 7,600-7,900 7,600-7,900 Tuar Gavarani New 5,950-6,100 5,900-6,050 Tuar Karnataka 6,200-6,350 6,150-6,300 Tuar Black 8,900-9,200 8,900-9,200 Masoor dal best 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400 Masoor dal medium 6,900-7,100 6,900-7,100 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,500-11,000 10,500-11,000 Moong Mogar Medium best 9,500-10,200 9,500-10,200 Moong dal Chilka 9,000-9,600 9,000-9,600 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 8,700-9,800 8,600-9,750 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,700-9,200 8,700-9,200 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,600-8,200 7,600-8,200 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,900-6,200 5,900-6,200 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,350-4,550 4,350-4,550 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,150-3,350 3,150-3,350 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,950-3,100 2,950-3,100 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,850-2,950 2,850-2,950 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,500-4,500 3,500-4,500 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,700 1,400-1,700 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,350 2,100-2,350 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,050 1,900-2,050 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,750-3,200 2,750-3,200 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,000 1,850-2,000 Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,850 2,400-2,850 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,200 2,900-3,200 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700 Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,150-3,700 3,150-3,700 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,100 3,700-4,100 Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500 Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,100 4,500-5,100 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,500-10,500 8,500-10,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-8,000 6,000-8,000 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,250 2,100-2,250 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 39.0 degree Celsius (102.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 18.8 degree Celsius (65.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 40 and 20 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN: Soyabean mandi, wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in Vidarbha will be closed tomorrow (Saturday) on the occasion of Ram Navmi.