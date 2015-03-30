Nagpur, Mar 29 Gram and tuar prices showed upward tendency in Nagpur Agriculture
Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased demand from local millers amid thin
supply from producing regions because of unseasonal rains. Fresh rise on NCDEX in gram, weak
overseas arrival and reported demand from South-based millers also jacked up prices, according
to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties reported down in open market on poor demand from local traders
amid high moisture content arrival. Release of stock from stockists also pulled down
prices.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties moved down in open market in absence of buyers amid reports about
increased overseas arrival.
* In Akola, Tuar - 5,800-5,900, Tuar dal - 8,500-8,700, Udid at 6,900-7,200,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 8,000-8,300, Moong - 8,500-8,700, Moong Mogar
(clean) 10,400-10,700, Gram - 3,500-3,700, Gram Super best bold - 4,400-4,500
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in thin trading activity because of unseasonal rains, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 3,000-3,350 2,940-3,350
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 5,000-6,025 5,000-5,920
Moong Auction n.a. 6,400-6,500
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 4,400-4,700 4,500-4,700
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 4,100-4,300 4,200-4,300
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,400-3,600 3,550-3,700
Desi gram Raw 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500
Gram Filter new 3,800-4,000 3,800-4,000
Gram Kabuli 6,000-7,000 6,000-7,000
Gram Pink 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600
Tuar Fataka Best 8,700-8,900 8,800-9,000
Tuar Fataka Medium 8,400-8,600 8,500-8,700
Tuar Dal Best Phod 8,000-8,200 8,100-8,300
Tuar Dal Medium phod 7,500-7,800 7,600-7,900
Tuar Gavarani New 5,900-6,050 5,900-6,050
Tuar Karnataka 6,100-6,250 6,150-6,300
Tuar Black 8,900-9,200 8,900-9,200
Masoor dal best 7,200-7,400 7,200-7,400
Masoor dal medium 6,900-7,100 6,900-7,100
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 10,500-11,000 10,500-11,000
Moong Mogar Medium best 9,500-10,200 9,500-10,200
Moong dal Chilka 9,000-9,600 9,000-9,600
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 8,700-9,800 8,700-9,800
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 8,700-9,200 8,700-9,200
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 7,600-8,200 7,600-8,200
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,900-6,200 5,900-6,200
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,350-4,550 4,350-4,550
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,150-3,350 3,150-3,350
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,950-3,100 2,950-3,100
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,850-2,950 2,850-2,950
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,500-4,500 3,500-4,500
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,700 1,400-1,700
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,350 2,100-2,350
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,050 1,900-2,050
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,750-3,200 2,750-3,200
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 1,850-2,000 1,850-2,000
Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,850 2,400-2,850
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,200 2,900-3,200
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700
Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,150-3,700 3,150-3,700
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,100 3,700-4,100
Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500
Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,100 4,500-5,100
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,500-10,500 8,500-10,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-8,000 6,000-8,000
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,200-5,600 5,200-5,600
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,250 2,100-2,250
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 37.6 degree Celsius (99.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.4 degree Celsius (74.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers accompanied by hailstorm likely towards
evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 30 and 24 degree Celsius
respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)