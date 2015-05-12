Nagpur, May 12 Gram and tuar prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on poor demand from local millers amid release of stock from stockists. Fresh fall on NCDEX in gram, good overseas tuar arrival and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh pulses also pulled down prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar gavarani declined further in open market on poor buying support from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. * Lakhodi dal and watana varieties firmed up again in open market on good marriage season demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. * Wheat Sharbadi best and medium varieties reported strong in open market on increased seasonal demand from local traders amid thin supply from producing belts. * In Akola, Tuar - 7,200-7,500, Tuar dal - 10,000-10,500, Udid at 9,100-9,600, Udid Mogar (clean) - 10,900-11,300, Moong - 9,100-9,400, Moong Mogar (clean) 10,900-11,300, Gram - 4,300-4,600, Gram Super best bold - 6,200-6,400 for 100 kg. * Other varieties of wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in poor trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,700-4,580 3,700-4,640 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 5,500-7,080 5,500-7,130 Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,300 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,500-6,700 6,500-6,700 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700 Desi gram Raw 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700 Gram Filter new 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Gram Kabuli 5,000-6,800 5,000-6,800 Gram Pink 6,300-6,500 6,300-6,500 Tuar Fataka Best 10,500-10,800 10,500-10,800 Tuar Fataka Medium 10,000-10,300 10,000-10,300 Tuar Dal Best Phod 9,500-9,800 9,500-9,800 Tuar Dal Medium phod 9,000-9,400 9,000-9,400 Tuar Gavarani New 7,650-7,750 7,700-7,800 Tuar Karnataka 7,900-8,000 7,900-8,000 Tuar Black 10,700-11,000 10,700-11,000 Masoor dal best 7,400-7,600 7,400-7,600 Masoor dal medium 6,900-7,300 6,900-7,300 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 11,000-11,500 11,000-11,500 Moong Mogar Medium best 10,200-10,600 10,200-10,600 Moong dal Chilka 9,200-9,800 9,200-9,800 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 9,500-9,900 9,500-9,900 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 11,100-11,500 11,100-11,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 9,800-10,500 9,800-10,500 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 8,400-8,800 8,400-8,800 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,200-3,350 3,000-3,250 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,450 3,050-3,300 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,450-2,625 2,400-2,500 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,800 3,600-4,800 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,250-2,550 2,250-2,550 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,350 2,100-2,350 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,750 3,100-3,500 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,000 2,600-2,900 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200 Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,300 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,400 2,100-2,400 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700 Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,700 3,300-3,700 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,400 4,000-4,400 Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500 Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,200 4,600-5,200 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,500 6,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,200 4,600-5,200 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,000 5,600-6,000 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,450 2,300-2,450 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 42.0 degree Celsius (107.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.3 degree Celsius (73.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.2 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 43 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)