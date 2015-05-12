Nagpur, May 12 Gram and tuar prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture
Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on poor demand from local millers amid release of
stock from stockists. Fresh fall on NCDEX in gram, good overseas tuar arrival and easy condition
in Madhya Pradesh pulses also pulled down prices, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor.
TUAR
* Tuar gavarani declined further in open market on poor buying support from local
traders amid ample stock in ready position.
* Lakhodi dal and watana varieties firmed up again in open market on good marriage
season demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions.
* Wheat Sharbadi best and medium varieties reported strong in open market on increased
seasonal demand from local traders amid thin supply from producing belts.
* In Akola, Tuar - 7,200-7,500, Tuar dal - 10,000-10,500, Udid at 9,100-9,600,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 10,900-11,300, Moong - 9,100-9,400, Moong Mogar
(clean) 10,900-11,300, Gram - 4,300-4,600, Gram Super best bold - 6,200-6,400
for 100 kg.
* Other varieties of wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in poor trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 3,700-4,580 3,700-4,640
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 5,500-7,080 5,500-7,130
Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,300
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 6,500-6,700 6,500-6,700
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 6,300-6,400 6,300-6,400
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700
Desi gram Raw 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700
Gram Filter new 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200
Gram Kabuli 5,000-6,800 5,000-6,800
Gram Pink 6,300-6,500 6,300-6,500
Tuar Fataka Best 10,500-10,800 10,500-10,800
Tuar Fataka Medium 10,000-10,300 10,000-10,300
Tuar Dal Best Phod 9,500-9,800 9,500-9,800
Tuar Dal Medium phod 9,000-9,400 9,000-9,400
Tuar Gavarani New 7,650-7,750 7,700-7,800
Tuar Karnataka 7,900-8,000 7,900-8,000
Tuar Black 10,700-11,000 10,700-11,000
Masoor dal best 7,400-7,600 7,400-7,600
Masoor dal medium 6,900-7,300 6,900-7,300
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 11,000-11,500 11,000-11,500
Moong Mogar Medium best 10,200-10,600 10,200-10,600
Moong dal Chilka 9,200-9,800 9,200-9,800
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 9,500-9,900 9,500-9,900
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 11,100-11,500 11,100-11,500
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 9,800-10,500 9,800-10,500
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 8,400-8,800 8,400-8,800
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,200-3,350 3,000-3,250
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,450 3,050-3,300
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,450-2,625 2,400-2,500
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,800 3,600-4,800
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,250-2,550 2,250-2,550
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,350 2,100-2,350
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,750 3,100-3,500
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,000 2,600-2,900
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200
Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,300
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,400 2,100-2,400
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700
Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,700 3,300-3,700
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,400 4,000-4,400
Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500
Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,200 4,600-5,200
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,500 6,000-7,500
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,200 4,600-5,200
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,000 5,600-6,000
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,450 2,300-2,450
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 42.0 degree Celsius (107.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.3 degree Celsius (73.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 0.2 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum
and minimum temperature would be around and 43 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)