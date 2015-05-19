Nagpur, May 19 Gram and tuar prices zoomed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce
and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased seasonal buying support from local millers amid
thin supply from producing belts. Further hike on NCDEX in gram prices and upward trend in
Madhya Pradesh pulses also helped to push up prices, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Desi gram raw and gram filter recovered in open market on renewed demand from local
traders amid tight supply from producing belts.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply
position.
* Batri dal and Lakhodi dal reported weak in open market in absence of buyers amid
good supply from producing regions.
* In Akola, Tuar - 7,200-7,500, Tuar dal - 9,900-10,300, Udid at 9,100-9,600,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 10,700-11,100, Moong - 9,000-9,200, Moong Mogar
(clean) 10,700-11,100, Gram - 4,100-4,400, Gram Super best bold - 6,000-6,200
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in poor trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 3,800-4,500 3,690-4,440
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 5,800-7,650 5,700-7,530
Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,300
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 6,300-6,500 6,300-6,500
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 5,300-5,500 5,300-5,500
Desi gram Raw 4,550-4,700 4,500-4,650
Gram Filter new 6,050-6,150 6,000-6,100
Gram Kabuli 5,000-6,800 5,000-6,800
Gram Pink 6,300-6,500 6,300-6,500
Tuar Fataka Best 10,500-10,800 10,500-10,800
Tuar Fataka Medium 10,000-10,300 10,000-10,300
Tuar Dal Best Phod 9,500-9,800 9,500-9,800
Tuar Dal Medium phod 9,000-9,350 9,000-9,350
Tuar Gavarani New 7,700-7,800 7,700-7,800
Tuar Karnataka 7,900-8,000 7,900-8,000
Tuar Black 10,700-11,000 10,700-11,000
Masoor dal best 8,100-8,300 8,100-8,300
Masoor dal medium 7,500-7,800 7,500-7,800
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 11,000-11,500 11,000-11,500
Moong Mogar Medium best 10,200-10,600 10,200-10,600
Moong dal Chilka 9,200-9,750 9,200-9,7050
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 9,600-9,900 9,600-9,900
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 11,200-11,600 11,200-11,600
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 9,900-10,600 9,900-10,600
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 8,500-8,900 8,500-8,900
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,500 4,400-4,600
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,150-3,300 3,200-3,350
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,450 3,200-3,450
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,450-2,625 2,450-2,625
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,800 3,600-4,800
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,250-2,550 2,250-2,550
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,350 2,100-2,350
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,750 3,200-3,750
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,000 2,700-3,000
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200
Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,300
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,400 2,100-2,400
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700
Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,700 3,300-3,700
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,400 4,000-4,400
Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500
Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,200 4,600-5,200
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,500 6,000-7,500
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,200 4,600-5,200
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,000 5,600-6,000
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,300 2,100-2,200
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,550 2,300-2,450
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 43.6 degree Celsius (110.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
25.9 degree Celsius (78.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 44 and 27 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)