Nagpur, May 19 Gram and tuar prices zoomed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased seasonal buying support from local millers amid thin supply from producing belts. Further hike on NCDEX in gram prices and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses also helped to push up prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram raw and gram filter recovered in open market on renewed demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing belts. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply position. * Batri dal and Lakhodi dal reported weak in open market in absence of buyers amid good supply from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar - 7,200-7,500, Tuar dal - 9,900-10,300, Udid at 9,100-9,600, Udid Mogar (clean) - 10,700-11,100, Moong - 9,000-9,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 10,700-11,100, Gram - 4,100-4,400, Gram Super best bold - 6,000-6,200 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in poor trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,800-4,500 3,690-4,440 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 5,800-7,650 5,700-7,530 Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,300 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,300-6,500 6,300-6,500 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 5,300-5,500 5,300-5,500 Desi gram Raw 4,550-4,700 4,500-4,650 Gram Filter new 6,050-6,150 6,000-6,100 Gram Kabuli 5,000-6,800 5,000-6,800 Gram Pink 6,300-6,500 6,300-6,500 Tuar Fataka Best 10,500-10,800 10,500-10,800 Tuar Fataka Medium 10,000-10,300 10,000-10,300 Tuar Dal Best Phod 9,500-9,800 9,500-9,800 Tuar Dal Medium phod 9,000-9,350 9,000-9,350 Tuar Gavarani New 7,700-7,800 7,700-7,800 Tuar Karnataka 7,900-8,000 7,900-8,000 Tuar Black 10,700-11,000 10,700-11,000 Masoor dal best 8,100-8,300 8,100-8,300 Masoor dal medium 7,500-7,800 7,500-7,800 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 11,000-11,500 11,000-11,500 Moong Mogar Medium best 10,200-10,600 10,200-10,600 Moong dal Chilka 9,200-9,750 9,200-9,7050 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 9,600-9,900 9,600-9,900 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 11,200-11,600 11,200-11,600 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 9,900-10,600 9,900-10,600 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 8,500-8,900 8,500-8,900 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,500 4,400-4,600 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,150-3,300 3,200-3,350 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,450 3,200-3,450 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,450-2,625 2,450-2,625 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,800 3,600-4,800 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,250-2,550 2,250-2,550 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,350 2,100-2,350 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,750 3,200-3,750 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,700-3,000 2,700-3,000 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200 Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,300 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,400 2,100-2,400 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700 Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,700 3,300-3,700 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,400 4,000-4,400 Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500 Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,200 4,600-5,200 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,500 6,000-7,500 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,200 4,600-5,200 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,000 5,600-6,000 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,300 2,100-2,200 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,550 2,300-2,450 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 43.6 degree Celsius (110.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 25.9 degree Celsius (78.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 44 and 27 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)