Nagpur, May 25 Gram and tuar prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) here on poor demand from local millers amid increased supply from
producing regions. Easy condition on NCDEX, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses and high
moisture content arrival also pushed down prices, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties reported strong in open market here on increased demand from local
traders amid tight supply from millers.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties recovered strongly again in open market here on good marriage season
demand from local traders. Reports about weak overseas arrival also boosted prices.
* Moong dal chilka reported higher in open market here on good demand from
local traders amid thin supply from producing regions.
* In Akola, Tuar - 7,300-7,700, Tuar dal - 10,100-10,500, Udid at 9,100-9,600,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 10,700-11,100, Moong - 9,000-9,200, Moong Mogar
(clean) 10,700-11,100, Gram - 4,200-4,500, Gram Super best bold - 6,100-6,300
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in poor trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 3,500-4,460 3,600-4,480
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 5,500-7,270 5,620-7,370
Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,300
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 6,200-6,500 6,200-6,400
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 5,900-6,200 5,900-6,100
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 5,300-5,500 5,250-5,450
Desi gram Raw 4,550-4,600 4,500-4,550
Gram Filter new 6,100-6,200 6,050-6,150
Gram Kabuli 5,200-6,900 5,100-6,900
Gram Pink 6,400-6,600 6,300-6,500
Tuar Fataka Best 10,500-10,800 10,500-10,800
Tuar Fataka Medium 9,900-10,300 10,000-10,300
Tuar Dal Best Phod 9,600-9,800 9,500-9,800
Tuar Dal Medium phod 8,800-9,300 8,700-9,300
Tuar Gavarani New 7,800-7,900 7,800-7,900
Tuar Karnataka 7,900-8,000 7,900-8,000
Tuar Black 10,700-11,000 10,700-11,000
Masoor dal best 8,100-8,300 8,100-8,300
Masoor dal medium 7,500-7,800 7,500-7,800
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 11,000-11,500 11,000-11,500
Moong Mogar Medium best 10,200-10,600 10,200-10,600
Moong dal Chilka 9,000-9,750 9,000-9,650
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 9,600-9,900 9,600-9,900
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 11,200-11,600 11,200-11,600
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 9,900-10,600 9,900-10,600
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 8,500-8,900 8,500-8,900
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,200-3,350 3,200-3,350
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,450 3,200-3,450
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,450-2,625 2,450-2,625
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,900 3,700-4,900
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,450
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,950 1,800-1,950
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,700 3,100-3,700
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200
Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,000-3,300 3,000-3,300
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,400 2,100-2,400
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700
Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,700 3,300-3,700
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,400 4,000-4,400
Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,500 4,200-4,500
Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,200 4,600-5,200
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,500 6,000-7,500
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,600-5,200 4,600-5,200
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,000 5,600-6,000
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,300 2,100-2,200
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,550 2,300-2,450
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 44.9 degree Celsius (112.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
27.3 degree Celsius (81.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 0.4 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 44 and 27
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)