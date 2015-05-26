Nagpur, May 26 Gram and tuar prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased demand from local millers amid tight supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh pulses, upward trend on NCDEX and enquiries from South-based plants also pushed up price, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock in ready position. TUAR * Tuar gavarani recovered further on good buying support from local traders amid weak arrival from producing belts. * Major rice varieties showed weak tendency in open market here on lack of demand from local traders amid good supply from producing regions like Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. * In Akola, Tuar - 7,300-7,700, Tuar dal - 10,100-10,500, Udid at 9,100-9,600, Udid Mogar (clean) - 10,700-11,100, Moong - 9,000-9,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 10,700-11,100, Gram - 4,200-4,500, Gram Super best bold - 6,100-6,300 for 100 kg. * Wheat and other commodities remained steady in open market in poor trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,600-4,440 3,610-4,440 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 5,900-7,330 5,700-7,270 Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,300 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,200-6,500 6,200-6,500 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,900-6,200 5,900-6,200 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 5,300-5,500 5,300-5,500 Desi gram Raw 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600 Gram Filter new 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Gram Kabuli 5,200-6,900 5,200-6,900 Gram Pink 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Tuar Fataka Best 10,500-10,800 10,500-10,800 Tuar Fataka Medium 9,900-10,300 9,900-10,300 Tuar Dal Best Phod 9,600-9,800 9,600-9,800 Tuar Dal Medium phod 8,800-9,300 8,800-9,300 Tuar Gavarani New 7,800-7,900 7,800-7,900 Tuar Karnataka 7,900-8,000 7,900-8,000 Tuar Black 10,700-11,000 10,700-11,000 Masoor dal best 8,100-8,300 8,100-8,300 Masoor dal medium 7,500-7,800 7,500-7,800 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 11,000-11,500 11,000-11,500 Moong Mogar Medium best 10,200-10,600 10,200-10,600 Moong dal Chilka 9,000-9,750 9,000-9,750 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 9,600-9,900 9,600-9,900 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 11,200-11,600 11,200-11,600 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 9,900-10,600 9,900-10,600 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 8,500-8,900 8,500-8,900 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,300-4,500 4,300-4,500 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,200-3,350 3,200-3,350 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,450 3,200-3,450 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,450-2,625 2,450-2,625 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,900 3,700-4,900 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,450 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,950 1,800-1,950 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,700 3,100-3,700 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200 Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,850 2,600-2,900 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,450 2,100-2,500 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,750 2,500-2,800 Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,650 3,300-3,700 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,300 4,000-4,400 Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 4,200-4,500 Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,000 4,600-5,200 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,200-10,200 8,000-10,000 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,200 6,000-7,400 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,650-5,000 4,650-5,000 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,500-6,000 5,600-6,000 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,300 2,100-2,200 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,550 2,300-2,450 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 45.8 degree Celsius (114.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 31.6 degree Celsius (88.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 47 and 32 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)