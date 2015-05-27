Nagpur, May 27 Gram and tuar prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) here on poor buying support from local millers amid profit-taking
selling by stockists at higher level. High moisture content arrival and easy condition in Madhya
Pradesh pulses also pushed down prices, according to sources.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Desi gram recovered in open market here on good demand from local traders amid tight
supply from producing regions.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply
position.
* Batri dal suffered heavily in open market in absence of buyers amid increased
arrival from producing regions.
* In Akola, Tuar - 7,300-7,700, Tuar dal - 10,100-10,500, Udid at 9,100-9,600,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 10,700-11,100, Moong - 9,000-9,200, Moong Mogar
(clean) 10,700-11,100, Gram - 4,200-4,500, Gram Super best bold - 6,100-6,300
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in poor trading
activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 3,500-4,330 3,580-4,410
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 5,800-7,280 5,800-7,360
Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,300
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 6,200-6,500 6,200-6,500
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 5,900-6,200 5,900-6,200
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 5,300-5,500 5,300-5,500
Desi gram Raw 4,600-4,650 4,550-4,600
Gram Filter new 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200
Gram Kabuli 5,200-6,900 5,200-6,900
Gram Pink 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600
Tuar Fataka Best 10,500-10,800 10,500-10,800
Tuar Fataka Medium 9,900-10,300 9,900-10,300
Tuar Dal Best Phod 9,600-9,800 9,600-9,800
Tuar Dal Medium phod 8,800-9,300 8,800-9,300
Tuar Gavarani New 7,800-7,900 7,800-7,900
Tuar Karnataka 7,900-8,000 7,900-8,000
Tuar Black 10,700-11,000 10,700-11,000
Masoor dal best 8,100-8,300 8,100-8,300
Masoor dal medium 7,500-7,800 7,500-7,800
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 11,000-11,500 11,000-11,500
Moong Mogar Medium best 10,200-10,600 10,200-10,600
Moong dal Chilka 9,000-9,750 9,000-9,750
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 9,600-9,900 9,600-9,900
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 11,200-11,600 11,200-11,600
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 9,900-10,600 9,900-10,600
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 8,500-8,900 8,500-8,900
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,300-4,500
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,200-3,350 3,200-3,350
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,450 3,200-3,450
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,450-2,625 2,450-2,625
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,900 3,700-4,900
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,450
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,950 1,800-1,950
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,700 3,100-3,700
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200
Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,850 2,600-2,850
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,450 2,100-2,450
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,750 2,500-2,750
Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,650 3,200-3,650
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,300 3,900-4,300
Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500
Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,000 4,500-5,000
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,200-10,200 8,200-10,200
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,200 6,000-7,200
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,650-5,000 4,650-5,000
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,500-6,000 5,500-6,000
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,300 2,100-2,200
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,550 2,300-2,450
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 46.2 degree Celsius (115.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
27.2 degree Celsius (83.8 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 0.3 mm
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 46 and 30
degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)