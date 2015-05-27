Nagpur, May 27 Gram and tuar prices reported down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on poor buying support from local millers amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. High moisture content arrival and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh pulses also pushed down prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Desi gram recovered in open market here on good demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market here matching the demand and supply position. * Batri dal suffered heavily in open market in absence of buyers amid increased arrival from producing regions. * In Akola, Tuar - 7,300-7,700, Tuar dal - 10,100-10,500, Udid at 9,100-9,600, Udid Mogar (clean) - 10,700-11,100, Moong - 9,000-9,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 10,700-11,100, Gram - 4,200-4,500, Gram Super best bold - 6,100-6,300 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in poor trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,500-4,330 3,580-4,410 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 5,800-7,280 5,800-7,360 Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,300 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,200-6,500 6,200-6,500 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,900-6,200 5,900-6,200 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 5,300-5,500 5,300-5,500 Desi gram Raw 4,600-4,650 4,550-4,600 Gram Filter new 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Gram Kabuli 5,200-6,900 5,200-6,900 Gram Pink 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Tuar Fataka Best 10,500-10,800 10,500-10,800 Tuar Fataka Medium 9,900-10,300 9,900-10,300 Tuar Dal Best Phod 9,600-9,800 9,600-9,800 Tuar Dal Medium phod 8,800-9,300 8,800-9,300 Tuar Gavarani New 7,800-7,900 7,800-7,900 Tuar Karnataka 7,900-8,000 7,900-8,000 Tuar Black 10,700-11,000 10,700-11,000 Masoor dal best 8,100-8,300 8,100-8,300 Masoor dal medium 7,500-7,800 7,500-7,800 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 11,000-11,500 11,000-11,500 Moong Mogar Medium best 10,200-10,600 10,200-10,600 Moong dal Chilka 9,000-9,750 9,000-9,750 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 9,600-9,900 9,600-9,900 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 11,200-11,600 11,200-11,600 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 9,900-10,600 9,900-10,600 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 8,500-8,900 8,500-8,900 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,300-4,500 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,200-3,350 3,200-3,350 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,450 3,200-3,450 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,450-2,625 2,450-2,625 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,900 3,700-4,900 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,450 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,950 1,800-1,950 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,700 3,100-3,700 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200 Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,850 2,600-2,850 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,450 2,100-2,450 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,750 2,500-2,750 Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,650 3,200-3,650 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,300 3,900-4,300 Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500 Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,000 4,500-5,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,200-10,200 8,200-10,200 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,200 6,000-7,200 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,650-5,000 4,650-5,000 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,500-6,000 5,500-6,000 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,300 2,100-2,200 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,550 2,300-2,450 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 46.2 degree Celsius (115.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 27.2 degree Celsius (83.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.3 mm FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 46 and 30 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)