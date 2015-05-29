Nagpur, May 29 Gram and tuar prices firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce
and Marketing Committee (APMC) here good seasonal demand from local millers amid tight supply
from producing regions. Healthy rise on NCDEX in gram, weak overseas tuar arrival and reported
demand from South-based millers also jacked up prices, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram mill quality reported strong in open market on good buying support from local
traders amid weak supply from producing regions.
TUAR
* Tuar black reported higher in open market on increased marriage season demand from
local traders amid thin arrival from producing belts.
* Rice Chinnor showed weak tendency in open market here in absence of buyers amid good
stcok position in ready segment.
* In Akola, Tuar - 7,300-7,700, Tuar dal - 10,100-10,500, Udid at 9,100-9,600,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 10,700-11,100, Moong - 9,000-9,200, Moong Mogar
(clean) 10,700-11,100, Gram - 4,200-4,500, Gram Super best bold - 6,100-6,300
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities remained steady in open market
in poor trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 3,700-4,440 3,600-4,320
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 5,800-7,390 5,800-7,290
Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,300
Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800
Gram Super Best Bold 6,200-6,500 6,200-6,500
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 5,900-6,200 5,900-6,200
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 5,400-5,550 5,300-5,500
Desi gram Raw 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Gram Filter new 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200
Gram Kabuli 5,200-6,900 5,200-6,900
Gram Pink 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600
Tuar Fataka Best 10,500-10,800 10,500-10,800
Tuar Fataka Medium 9,900-10,300 9,900-10,300
Tuar Dal Best Phod 9,600-9,800 9,600-9,800
Tuar Dal Medium phod 8,800-9,300 8,800-9,300
Tuar Gavarani New 7,850-7,950 7,850-7,950
Tuar Karnataka 7,900-8,000 7,900-8,000
Tuar Black 10,800-11,100 10,700-11,000
Masoor dal best 8,100-8,300 8,100-8,300
Masoor dal medium 7,500-7,800 7,500-7,800
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 11,000-11,500 11,000-11,500
Moong Mogar Medium best 10,200-10,600 10,200-10,600
Moong dal Chilka 9,000-9,750 9,000-9,750
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 9,600-9,900 9,600-9,900
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 11,200-11,600 11,200-11,600
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 9,900-10,600 9,900-10,600
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 8,500-8,900 8,500-8,900
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,200-3,350 3,200-3,350
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,450 3,200-3,450
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,450-2,625 2,450-2,625
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,900 3,700-4,900
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600
Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,750 1,550-1,750
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,450
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,950 1,800-1,950
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,700 3,100-3,700
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200
Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,850 2,600-2,850
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800
Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,450 2,100-2,450
Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,750 2,500-2,750
Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,650 3,200-3,650
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,300 3,900-4,300
Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500
Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,000 4,500-5,000
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,200-10,200 8,200-10,200
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,200 6,000-7,200
Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,650-4,900 4,650-5,000
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,500-6,000 5,500-6,100
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,300 2,100-2,200
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,550 2,300-2,450
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 46.0 degree Celsius (114.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
28.2 degree Celsius (82.7 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Partly cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum
and minimum temperature would be around and 46 and 29 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)