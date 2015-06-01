Nagpur, June 1 Gram and tuar prices zoomed up again again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) here on increased seasonal buying support from local millers amid weak arrival from producing belts. Healthy rise on NCDEX in gram, restricted overseas supply and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh pulses also helped to push up prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram mill quality reported strong in open market here on renewed seasonal demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing belts. TUAR * Tuar varieties reported higher in open market on increased buying support from local traders weak supply from producing belts. * Moong varieties suffered heavily in open market in absence of buyers amid profit- taking selling by stockists at higher level. * In Akola, Tuar - 7,300-7,700, Tuar dal - 10,100-10,500, Udid at 9,100-9,600, Udid Mogar (clean) - 10,700-11,100, Moong - 9,000-9,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 10,700-11,100, Gram - 4,200-4,500, Gram Super best bold - 6,100-6,300 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities remained steady in open market in poor trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 3,900-4,710 3,800-4,600 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 6,000-7,300 5,830-7,300 Moong Auction n.a. 6,000-6,300 Udid Auction n.a. 4,300-4,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,600-2,800 Gram Super Best Bold 6,200-6,500 6,200-6,500 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 5,900-6,200 5,900-6,200 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 5,600-5,750 5,400-5,550 Desi gram Raw 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Gram Filter new 6,100-6,200 6,100-6,200 Gram Kabuli 5,200-6,900 5,200-6,900 Gram Pink 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Tuar Fataka Best 10,600-10,900 10,500-10,800 Tuar Fataka Medium 10,000-10,400 9,900-10,300 Tuar Dal Best Phod 9,600-9,800 9,500-9,800 Tuar Dal Medium phod 8,900-9,400 8,800-9,300 Tuar Gavarani New 7,500-7,600 7,400-7,500 Tuar Karnataka 8,000-8,100 7,900-8,000 Tuar Black 10,800-11,100 10,700-11,000 Masoor dal best 8,100-8,300 8,100-8,300 Masoor dal medium 7,500-7,800 7,500-7,800 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 10,800-11,000 11,000-11,300 Moong Mogar Medium best 10,000-10,500 10,200-10,600 Moong dal Chilka 9,500-9,800 9,600-9,900 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 9,600-9,900 9,600-9,900 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 11,100-11,500 11,100-11,500 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 9,800-10,500 9,800-10,500 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 8,400-8,800 8,400-8,800 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 3,200-3,350 3,200-3,350 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,450 3,200-3,450 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,450-2,625 2,450-2,625 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 3,700-4,900 3,700-4,900 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Wheat Mill quality(100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,750 1,550-1,750 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,450 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,950 1,800-1,950 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,700 3,100-3,700 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200 Rice BPT New(100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,850 2,600-2,850 Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 Rice Swarna new (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,450 2,100-2,450 Rice Swarna old (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,750 2,500-2,750 Rice HMT new(100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,650 3,200-3,650 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 3,900-4,300 3,900-4,300 Rice HMT Shriram New(100 INR/KG) 4,000-4,500 4,000-4,500 Rice HMT Shriram old (100 INR/KG) 4,500-5,000 4,500-5,000 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,200-10,200 8,200-10,200 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,000-7,200 6,000-7,200 Rice Chinnor new (100 INR/KG) 4,650-4,900 4,650-4,900 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 5,500-6,000 5,500-6,000 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,300 2,100-2,200 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,550 2,300-2,450 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 46.5 degree Celsius (115.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 28.1 degree Celsius (82.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around and 39 and 29 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)